Pinehurst Medical Clinic has opened its new facility at Morganton Park located at 200 Pavillion Way, Southern Pines. This expansion will allow the organization to continue to provide patient care to the Sandhills region.
Pinehurst Medical Clinic – Morganton Park will provide dermatology, endocrinology, primary care and wellness services with nine physicians, nine advanced practice providers and an esthetician, a licensed clinical social worker and a registered dietitian.
This location will also offer laboratory and imaging services and a walk-in clinic. A pharmacy with a drive-through option will be available to the community later this year.
“The addition of Pinehurst Medical Clinic – Morganton Park to the portfolio of the organization’s footprint will allow our expertly trained caregivers to expand the delivery of high-quality healthcare services that our community deserves,” said Brandon Enfinger, Pinehurst Medical Clinic CEO. “The last few years have put extreme emphasis on the need for communities to have access to robust, innovative and empathetic healthcare and Pinehurst Medical Clinic is proud to have the opportunity to continue to be trusted to expand its services to fulfill this need.”
The Southern Pines facility is the clinic’s first since its Pinehurst Medical Clinic – Heather Glen location in Pinehurst. Pinehurst Medical Clinic – Morganton Park is part of the organization’s strategic plan of providing increased access to services to the growing community. The relocation of several departments to this new facility supports this initiative and allows for upgrades and expansion in the existing buildings they currently occupy.
The departments at Pinehurst Medical Clinic – Morganton Park, 200 Pavillion Way, Southern Pines, are accepting new patients. To learn more or schedule an appointment, call (910) 235-5511.
The clinic currently offers service to patients in Moore, Lee, Cumberland, Chatham and the surrounding six counties.
