A three-hour standoff involving law enforcement and a man who had barricaded himself inside a vehicle on U.S. 15-501 near Pinehurst No. 6 ended Friday with the individual taking his own life.
The 52-year-old man lived in the village, according to the Pinehurst Police Department. Law enforcers were attempting to serve warrants on the man for felony offenses when he "notified officers he was armed," the department wrote in a statement shared on social media.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the Police Department evacuated surrounding residences and closed a portion of the highway," the department said, adding that the man "delivered a single self-inflicted gunshot" following "more than three hours of negotiations" for a peaceful surrender.
“This situation had an unfortunate ending,” Chief Glen Webb of the Pinehurst Police Department said in a statement. “The Pinehurst officers and assisting agencies showed extreme professionalism under pressure. We are thankful there were no further injuries to the public and our officers remained safe.”
A 3-mile stretch of U.S. 15-501 was originally blocked off by police. By about 2:30 p.m., the roadblock was condensed to a mile between Page Road North and Juniper Lake Road.
Mitch Puritz, who lives in the Pinehurst No. 6 community, was leaving his neighborhood from Spring Lake Road about 10:15 a.m. when he saw an "older model truck" with a camper shell over the bed pulled over on the shoulder of the southbound lane of U.S. 15-501.
"Two cops had their guns drawn over the hoods (of their cars)," said Puritz, who was diverted to a right turn on the highway and then took a left onto Juniper Lake Road to get to the traffic circle. "Cop cars were coming each way with their lights on."
Puritz said he returned to the neighborhood shortly after and saw law enforcement searching the bed of the truck.
Christ Way Church and Daycare, which is located in the area that was blocked off by police, was placed on lockdown while officers attempted to negotiate with the man. The Pinehurst Police Department said no shots were fired by its officers or any other officers at the scene.
Other agencies that responded included the Pinehurst Fire Department, Moore County EMS, the Southern Pines Police Department, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, the Pinehurst Police Department said.
