On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 8, Pinehurst resident Christopher Valverde picked up his phone to see a few missed calls from his daughter.
“Hey dad,” she said when he called her back at about 9:30 p.m. “There’s a car on top of the car.”
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 8, Pinehurst resident Christopher Valverde picked up his phone to see a few missed calls from his daughter.
“Hey dad,” she said when he called her back at about 9:30 p.m. “There’s a car on top of the car.”
A black Toyota sedan with government plates had run up onto the hood of Valverde’s own white Toyota sedan, which his daughter had parked near the restaurant she manages in downtown Raleigh.
Valverde found out days later that the state-owned vehicle was driven by North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood.
According to reports filed on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 by Raleigh Police Officer T.E. Brooks, Wood was traveling on Salisbury Street when she veered to her right, crashed into Valverde’s parked car and fled the scene, leaving her car running. One report estimates her speed at 10 miles an hour, while the other estimates it at 20 miles per hour. The speed limit on Salisbury Street is 25 miles per hour.
The diagram on the crash reports, which Valverde provided to The Pilot, shows the passenger side of Wood’s car up and over the front driver’s side of Valverde’s, an incident which caused an estimated $2,000 worth of damage to Valverde’s car and $1,000 damage to the government-owned fleet vehicle.
Valverde received the first police report on Dec. 12. He said when he saw who was driving the car, “things started to get interesting.” He reached out to a few lawyers to make sure “he didn’t need to do anything additional to protect himself” or ensure that due process would be followed. Then, he called Wood’s office. Days later, she called him back.
“I asked her, ‘why did you flee the scene?’ and she said ‘that’s a question for my lawyer,’” he said. “That’s when I ended the conversation.”
News of the incident broke last week. In the days since, the state Republican party has called for Wood’s resignation. Last weekend, according to several area news reports, a billboard emerged in Youngsville, also calling for her resignation.
Wood has been North Carolina’s auditor since 2009. She remained silent on the matter until Monday, when she released a statement saying the incident “inadvertently” happened after she attended a “holiday gathering” in downtown Raleigh.
“I was shaken by the incident and, when I was unable to move my vehicle, I left the scene,” her statement reads. “That was a serious mistake and I regret my decision.”
“I apologize to the owner of the car I hit, my staff and all I serve for leaving the scene of the accident,” the statement goes on to say. “I have learned from this mistake and am fully accepting personal responsibility for my actions.”
According to the docket for Wake County Superior Court, Wood is due in court today for a charge of misdemeanor hit-and-run, as well as an infraction for unsafe movement.
The Pilot has reached out to Wood’s office for comment.
Valverde called her statement “shallow at best.” It prompted him to release his own statement, which he also provided to The Pilot.
“Mrs. Wood has made her bed,” he wrote, “and now has to sleep in it. I just hope that the justice system is fair and impartial when handling this case and not use her position as privilege to skate out of it unscathed. What she did is wrong. Not only the high and run, but the lack of communication with me and the people of NC as well.”
Valverde, an Army veteran, has been a resident of Moore County since 2018, but just this week completed his move to Charlotte. He owns Dirtee Flags, a company that sells handmade rustic American flags.
Repairs on his car are expected to take until March to complete.
“It’s sad how she’s handled the situation from the beginning,” he said. “I’m not looking for a public apology. I just want to get my car back.”
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.