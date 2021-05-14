Pinehurst Police Department arrested Jason Kent Townley, 57, of Gingham Lane in Pinehurst, on Friday, May 14. He was charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
“Our department acted on a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to arrest Townley,” said Police Chief Glen Webb. “Pinehurst Police continues to be vigilant and proactive to protect our residents.”
Townley was taken into custody without incident and is held in the Moore County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Pinehurst Police Department’s main line at 910-295-3141 or the anonymous tip line at 910-420-1654.
