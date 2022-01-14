Jackie Edward Marshall

Jackie Edward Marshall

 Image via Pinehurst Police Department

A Pinehurst man was jailed under a $1 million bond Friday in connection with a series of alleged sex crimes against a child.

Jackie Edward Marshall, 79, is charged with statutory rape of a child, felony incest and felony child abuse involving a sex act. He is also charged with 14 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory sexual offenses with a person aged 13 to 15.

Most of the charges are linked to crimes that Marshall allegedly committed in 1992, according to the Moore County Detention Center’s website. One of the 14 counts of indecent liberties with child is related to an incident that allegedly occurred in May 2021, the website said.

In a news release announcing Marshall’s arrest, the Pinehurst Police Department said the “investigation is ongoing.” Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the department’s main phone line at 910-295-3141 or its anonymous tip hotline at 910-420-1654.

