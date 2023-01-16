Pinehurst’s leaders are divided over the prospect of extending the moratorium on development in two key areas of the village, more than two years beyond its original adoption.
The Village Council adopted an ordinance all but halting development in Pinehurst South and Village Place in February of 2021. That ordinance was to remain in place for nine months while the village worked on adopting small area plans for both sections of the village.
Those plans map out how new streets, residential, and commercial buildings could fill out both areas in the next 30 to 50 years. Pinehurst’s 2019 comprehensive land use plan called for renewed focus on Pinehurst South, the nearly 300-acre commercial area around N.C. 5, and Village Place, the 100-acre Rattlesnake Trail corridor between Village Hall and downtown.
But it took 18 months for those plans to be drawn out and approved by the Village Council. So the development moratorium has now been extended four times, most recently in September. Without another extension, it will expire on Feb. 3.
The Village Council approved the small area plan for Village Place back in June. The Pinehurst South plan followed in September. But at least three council members want to hold off new development until the village can adopt strict development regulations known as form-based codes based on the plans.
Pinehurst’s staff and planning and zoning board are working on developing the form-based codes for Village Place, and started discussion of Pinehurst South’s codes last week. Those codes will govern everything from what land uses are allowed in specific subsections of Pinehurst South and Village Place to building height, street and landscape design.
Regulations based on the small area plans will keep development at a lower density overall than what the comp plan and current zoning allow.
The Village Council opened discussion of a potential fifth moratorium extension during its work session on Tuesday.
Darryn Burich, Pinehurst’s outgoing planning director, did not venture an estimate of when those codes might be ready for approval. He said that staff turnover and managing the department’s day-to-day workload — especially developing the short-term rental ordinance last year — has hampered progress on the small area plans and form-based codes.
Councilmember Jeff Morgan, though, said that the Village Council significantly contributed to the delay after the initial small area plans were presented to the council last February.
“Our paralysis secondary to analysis caused the problem, and I’m not willing to vote for another extension. We have done plenty of extensions,” he said. “We do have protections already from the zoning that’s in there. The world is not going to end, and I don’t want to put more pressure on the staff.”
The last extension only narrowly passed, with Morgan and councilmember Lydia Boesch opposed. This week both repeated their earlier concerns that the village may now be unduly infringing on property owners’ rights to build on their land.
“Every time we’ve extended this I think I’ve asked has there been development interest because my concern has been holding up development for somebody who wanted to develop,” Boesch said.
At this point, Burich said that village staff could use the small area plans as a framework for future development and continue work on the form-based codes “with or without a moratorium.”
“Regardless of where we are in any particular process, we can still utilize those plans should we not extend the moratorium,” he said.
But Mayor John Strickland and council members Jane Hogeman and Patrick Pizzella remain on the side of extending the moratorium a while longer. Pizzella said that he was ready to let it expire until Pinehurst Resort announced last week that it would be opening its newest course No. 10 in Aberdeen next year — which could drive more of the area’s tourist traffic down N.C. 5.
“So it makes me wonder whether or not a little extension would be wise so we can fill out the staff, we can move further on the form-based code,” he said.
But Hogeman felt that to open the doors to new development plans before adopting form-based codes would defeat the purpose of having drawn up the small area plans in the first place.
“Somebody can still come in and, as a right, develop something in accordance with the underlying, all but in name obsolete, zoning and there would be nothing we could do about it,” she said.
“I don’t think that it’s unfair that it’s taking quite a long time in order to get good plans, thoughtful plans, that are going to work well with the whole community.”
Strickland suggested continuing the Village Place moratorium for 90 days and the Pinehurst South for 120 days. He said that his goal is to adopt a “completed product” before allowing new development so as to avoid putting new rules in place with projects midway through the approval pipeline.
“We’re better off going into the market with that and we’re honoring, in fact, what developers might have of interest because we will then present them with a finished product,” he said. “They’ll know exactly what to do and they won’t be guessing.”
A public hearing on the proposed moratorium extension is scheduled for the Village Council’s Jan. 24 meeting.
