Pinehurst is planning for a wholesale revision of its development ordinance to get underway within a year, but Village Council members remain conflicted regarding lingering issues that need addressing in the shorter term.
Council members devoted half an hour of their work session last week to discussing the PDO overhaul, which may ultimately incorporate new subdivision and stormwater management regulations as well as updated engineering standards.
Pinehurst originally adopted its development ordinance in 2005, and last adopted an updated version in 2014 after a two-year rewriting process. Council members generally agree that its standards are due for an update, potentially to add character-based standards and strengthen zoning regulations that apply to the downtown core and area around N.C. 211.
“Almost every single application that’s wended its way through the planning and zoning board and to council, we’ve all had to look at it and shake our heads and say: ‘well you know, we’ve got a lot of concerns and questions about this, but there’s nothing we can do because it’s not in our PDO,’” said Councilwoman Jane Hogeman.
“The public comes in, and they’re upset, and they’ve got concerns about these applications too, and our hands are tied because our PDO is so threadbare.”
Village staff are proposing to bring a consultant on board to do the bulk of the work, but much of the councilmembers' discussion last week dealt with whether or not that’s the best way to proceed, as opposed to hiring additional staff to handle the work in-house.
Hogeman and Mayor John Strickland both suggested that an internal process may be the most expedient path forward.
“There are some things that we keep talking about that we need to do urgently, and I think there’s some way we can do that internally or hire an appropriate person to work directly for us rather than to be farming this out,” Strickland said.
But the other three council members expressed reservations about tasking a single employee with the entire project.
“I don’t think it’s a one-person job, but I think what we need to see is what is the work plan that transcends three fiscal years, so that we can understand what’s happening next year and what’s happening the following year, and what kind of deliverables there will be in the interim,” said Councilwoman Judy Davis.
Planning Director Darryn Burich said that Pinehurst should get a new PDO more quickly through a consulting firm with various experts on board than it would with a single new employee.
“You’re looking at a broader team that has more experience: they’ll have a landscape architect, they’ll have a graphic design person,” he said. “They just have a broader range to draw from and frankly I think they can do it in a quicker fashion if we’re looking at the whole PDO.”
Councilmember Kevin Drum said that he’s comfortable with the two-to-three-year timeframe.
“This is real, this is realistic, I think we can beat it, but what I’m seeing is we’re going to do it right. We need to do it right,” he said.
“Nobody understands our unique historical circumstances, I think by using a consultant with broad knowledge they likely have run into our unique circumstances. That’s the other side of that coin. We need a much more sophisticated PDO.”
If the village selects a consultant this fall, a new development ordinance would likely come at the end of another two-year process for adoption in early 2024 after multiple rounds of public input and review by the Village Council.
“Ultimately you’re going to be asked to adopt that, so yes there has to be some involvement by council,” said Burich. “It would be the worst thing to ask a consultant to produce a product, give it to us, and adopt it. That’s not how it works. There’s an iterative process.”
But Strickland said that the village should work on amending some of the development ordinances’ more immediate deficiencies while the process is ongoing.
“I want to make sure we create a comprehensive, expert document, but I remain concerned that it’s taking so long that we’re going to be picked off again numerous times over the next three months, two years, pick a timeframe,” he said. “We just can't afford to do that, the public does not want that. They’re looking for some of these loopholes to be closed.”
In other business last week, the Village Council discussed suspending development altogether in the two areas of Pinehurst with small area plans in the works.
Pinehurst is expected to review and adopt new guidelines for development in the Village Place area around Rattlesnake Trail, and the Pinehurst South area off of N.C. 5, later this year. As it stands, the existing zoning in those areas is inconsistent with the goals outlined in the comprehensive long-range land use plan that the village adopted at the end of 2019.
“We want to get it done as fast as possible, but we also want to protect ourselves, give enough time to develop a plan, go through that public engagement process, get it hopefully on the way to adoption,” Burich said.
The village is proposing a nine-month moratorium with the possibility of two 90-day extensions. If adopted, that would not apply to minor changes in existing residential areas. As proposed, applications already approved would be placed on hold until the end of the moratorium period. Those applicants would then be able to choose whether or not to meet any new standards adopted in the small area plans or to proceed under the guidelines of the existing PDO.
A public hearing on that proposal could be scheduled for the Village Council’s Feb. 9 meeting. Council members discussed how such a moratorium might affect the status of pending applications.
“I’m concerned that we’ve got some that are so far in the queue and then we put in a moratorium and all the work that’s been done to that point is going to be worthless,” said Councilwoman Lydia Boesch. “I don't know how far along they are in the queue that it’s really going to impact what they’ve done and then they've lost a lot in time, professional fees, whatever.”
Prior to a public hearing the Village Council is expected to further discuss the proposed moratorium and whether or not to allow applications submitted prior to Jan. 1 to proceed through the planning and zoning and council approval processes.
“To some degree it’s true that if you're working along with an applicant while the moratorium is in place, all that work may not come to fruition,” Strickland said. “It may have to be changed by the new plans for the area.”
“If they're working with us, we’ll be working with them,” Burich said. “They will know what's coming down the line so they should be able to adapt their plans to the changes we will be making, so they will be prepared.”
Applications already approved may also be allowed to proceed.
“At the end of the day, they’re going to get to choose anyway,” Village Manager Jeff Sanborn pointed out. “All you’re doing is making them wait.”
