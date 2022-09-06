A lawsuit alleging that the Pinehurst Village Council violated the state’s open meeting laws will go to Moore County Superior Court on Friday.
The lawsuit was first brought in May by attorney Amanda Martin on behalf of former councilman Kevin Drum and his nonprofit N.C. Citizens for Transparent Government. It centers on discussions held among some members of the council about the conduct of Drum and current council member Lydia Boesch.
According to the original complaint, a special, closed-session meeting of the council was called on Sept. 20 to discuss a personnel matter involving Boesch. The complaint states that Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland and council members Judy Davis and Jane Hogeman all “reprimanded” Boesch during the meeting, claiming she had violated the village’s code of ethics by speaking with Pinehurst Police Chief Glenn Webb about the “strained relationship between the village and its representatives in the North Carolina General Assembly.”
A notice announcing the special meeting contained “multiple internal inconsistencies,” advertising conflicting meeting dates, times and locations, according to the complaint, making it so that anyone reading the notice “would not know where to go, on what day or what time.” The notice, a copy of which is attached to the complaint, said the meeting would occur at both 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., on both Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 inside both “Assembly Hall” and the “Council Conference Room in Village Hall.”
The complaint also alleges that the purported minutes for the meeting, which have never been approved by the council, are “inaccurate in several respects.” Some of the inaccuracies cited include the time of the meeting’s adjournment and the recorded attendance of Village Manager Jeff Sanborn, who was “not present for any portion of the meeting.”
“Upon information and belief, there is no general account of the closed session so that a person not in attendance would have a reasonable understanding of what transpired,” the complaint states, adding there is also “no written narrative, or video or audio recordings” of the meeting — a violation of state law.
The complaint goes on to allege that members of the Village Council held a series of “meetings by email” in October to discuss the potential censure of both Boesch and Drum, who had himself been accused of violating the village’s ethics policy by lobbing personal insults at the president of Pinehurst Business Partners. Drum, who owns the downtown restaurant Drum & Quill Pub, later acknowledged he had run afoul of the policy and apologized for his behavior.
The council never moved forward with censuring Boesch or Drum, who lost his bid for re-election in November. Still, the lawsuit alleges that the council violated state law by excluding the public from email discussions about the matter.
Drum formed N.C. Citizens for Transparent Government following his departure from the council. According to its website, the organization is “committed to ensuring that North Carolina government actors adhere to open meetings and public records laws; be transparent with the public, media, fellow government officials, and staff; and have systems in place to correct any failures in transparency if and when they occur.”
In a statement to The Pilot on Monday, Drum said he believes “we have a strong case and look forward to the judge hearing our arguments on Friday.”
Attorneys representing the Village of Pinehurst deny the allegations, and have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. In their motion to have the case dropped, the legal team contends that the issue falls outside the state’s relevant, 45-day statute of limitations, and that the electronic communications referenced in the complaint “do not constitute an ‘official meeting’” under state law because they were not “simultaneous communications.”
An exhibit attached to the motion to dismiss shows an email Boesch received in October from Frayda Bluestein, a professor at the University of North Carolina’s School of Government in Chapel Hill. In the email, which Boesch forwarded to Drum, Bluestein advised that the messages exchanged by the other council members were likely not in violation of the state’s open meeting law.
“If three members are discussing town business simultaneously it would be a violation of the law,” Bluestein wrote. “It’s hard to do that by email, but if it was a zoom or conference call and of course, if they are doing it in person, it would be the same thing.
“The issue is that these would be official meetings without notice to the public. But if they are having a conversation spaced over a span of time, it’s not illegal.”
Boesch declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing advice from her attorney.
The village’s motion to dismiss, which was first filed in July and amended on Aug. 30, goes on to state that because Drum himself participated in the September meeting, his request for an order declaring that the meeting violated open meetings law would “necessitate a finding that both Plaintiff Drum and Defendants acted in violation of the Open Meetings Law, and therefore this matter does not constitute an actual case of controversy and is instead an improper request for an advisory opinion.”
In a previous statement to The Pilot, Sanborn said that the village is “confident that the allegations” made in the complaint “are without merit and that the courts will ultimately find in favor of the Village of Pinehurst on this matter.”
