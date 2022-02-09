The Pinehurst Village Council honored former members Kevin Drum and Judy Davis on Tuesday.
Drum, who owns Drum & Quill Pub in downtown Pinehurst, and Davis, a past president of the Pinehurst Civic Club, were both elected to the council in 2017. Drum lost his bid for re-election last year, while Davis did not seek another term.
The ex-council members were presented with framed resolutions recognizing their contributions to the village during Tuesday’s meeting, which ran for nearly five hours. Complete coverage of the meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com and in Sunday’s newspaper.
