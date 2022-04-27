TEASER Pinehurst, Village Hall

(File Photo/The Pilot)

Pinehurst’s planning department will once again be at “full-strength” following the recent addition of two new planners, according to Village Manager Jeff Sanborn.

“I think a lot of folks know that for a very long time we’ve been kind of short-handed in our planning department,” Sanborn said during Tuesday’s meeting of the village council, adding that the new staff members are expected to begin work by the middle of May.

While the village had initially hoped to fill one of the positions with a transportation planner, Sanborn said that finding a candidate with a background in transportation planning proved to be “a very difficult thing to do in reality.”

“We’ve kind of shifted gears,” he said. “We’ve hired a senior planner and a planner, and we intend to build and grow that transportation planning expertise within the staff.”

Later in his report to the council, Sanborn announced a recommended reduction in the village’s property tax rate. The half-cent decrease, he said, will be included in the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

That’s a reversal from the five-year plan adopted by the council in 2021, which called for a half-cent increase in taxes. Sanborn said the new recommendation is based on the latest sales tax projections from the state.

Under the recommended rate, residents would pay 25.5 cents per $100 of valuation — the lowest property tax rate of any municipality in Moore County.

In other business on Tuesday, the village council:

• Voted to renew its five-year lease agreement with Harness Track Restaurant and Tack Shop to include a 4.7-percent monthly rent increase;

• Voted to move forward with a plan to install walkways on Pine Vista Drive and McKenzie Road;

• In a work session following the regular meeting, continued its discussion on options for achieving potential policy objectives for regulating short-term home rentals.

Full coverage of Tuesday’s meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Jack Farrell

I find the reporting of the tax “decrease” somewhat confusing. So is it a 1/2 cent decrease from today’s rate or is it just backtracking from the planned 1/2 cent increase leaving the tax rate the same as it is today? Clarify please.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days