Pinehurst’s planning department will once again be at “full-strength” following the recent addition of two new planners, according to Village Manager Jeff Sanborn.
“I think a lot of folks know that for a very long time we’ve been kind of short-handed in our planning department,” Sanborn said during Tuesday’s meeting of the village council, adding that the new staff members are expected to begin work by the middle of May.
While the village had initially hoped to fill one of the positions with a transportation planner, Sanborn said that finding a candidate with a background in transportation planning proved to be “a very difficult thing to do in reality.”
“We’ve kind of shifted gears,” he said. “We’ve hired a senior planner and a planner, and we intend to build and grow that transportation planning expertise within the staff.”
Later in his report to the council, Sanborn announced a recommended reduction in the village’s property tax rate. The half-cent decrease, he said, will be included in the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
That’s a reversal from the five-year plan adopted by the council in 2021, which called for a half-cent increase in taxes. Sanborn said the new recommendation is based on the latest sales tax projections from the state.
Under the recommended rate, residents would pay 25.5 cents per $100 of valuation — the lowest property tax rate of any municipality in Moore County.
In other business on Tuesday, the village council:
• Voted to renew its five-year lease agreement with Harness Track Restaurant and Tack Shop to include a 4.7-percent monthly rent increase;
• Voted to move forward with a plan to install walkways on Pine Vista Drive and McKenzie Road;
• In a work session following the regular meeting, continued its discussion on options for achieving potential policy objectives for regulating short-term home rentals.
Full coverage of Tuesday’s meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com.
(1) comment
I find the reporting of the tax “decrease” somewhat confusing. So is it a 1/2 cent decrease from today’s rate or is it just backtracking from the planned 1/2 cent increase leaving the tax rate the same as it is today? Clarify please.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.