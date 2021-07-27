The U.S. Golf Association has secured a conditional rezoning allowing it to build its second headquarters planned off of Carolina Vista Drive in Pinehurst.
The Village Council spent several hours on Tuesday reviewing the application to rezone 6.3 acres on the current Pinehurst Country Club Campus from Hotel and Office Professional to a Village Mixed Use conditional district for the Golf House Pinehurst project.
The project involves a pair of two-story buildings totaling 40,500 square feet: a combination welcome center and museum as well as a testing facility for golf equipment.
Last September the USGA announced it would develop a second headquarters in Pinehurst in an effort to champion and advance the game. Pinehurst Country Club will also serve as the USGA’s first “anchor” site for the U.S. Open, with championships scheduled in 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.
The project represents a partial relocation of the U.S. Golf Association’s base operations from its current headquarters in Liberty Corner, New Jersey. That shift will bring the USGA Foundation and championships team as well as its management of its turfgrass agronomy section to Pinehurst.
Along with the rezoning, the Village Council approved a general concept plan for the USGA site. As approved on Tuesday, a set of 10 conditions will apply to the rezoning. Those conditions include adding golf equipment research, development and testing, offices, and a welcome center to the uses allowed in the Village Mixed Use district, and expended setbacks beyond the maximums listed in the PDO.
In those conditions council members also agreed to allow the USGA, in lieu of building sidewalks, to grant the Village of Pinehurst an easement and financial support towards a future pedestrian or multi-use path, and to potentially use a permeable paving surface in the parking areas instead of traditional asphalt.
See Sunday’s edition of The Pilot for a full report on Tuesday’s meeting of the Pinehurst Village Council.
