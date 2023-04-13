When Pinehurst’s Village Council banned new short-term rentals from residential areas last fall, it promised to come up with a way for the Country Club of North Carolina’s rental cottage program to continue operating as usual.
The council tied that loose end this week by adopting new ordinances that define short-term rental programs operated by qualifying homeowners’ associations as “neighborhood lodging accommodations.”
Neighborhood lodging accommodations can be created in any residential zoning district in Pinehurst. Per the new ordinances approved Tuesday, they will have to have a development permit from the village to operate.
Homeowners’ associations, which the ordinance refers to as “master associations,” will have to show that they qualify to operate a short-term rental program and doing so is not in violation of their covenants. The adopted ordinance had been updated from draft versions to clarify that covenants that do not expressly prohibit neighborhood lodging accommodations effectively allow them.
“Declarations don’t typically authorize things; they typically restrict things, they restrict uses on property, they put controls on the neighborhood,” said Village Manager Jeff Sanborn. “So a declaration that is silent on something permits it.”
Approval came by a unanimous 4-0 vote with Councilmember Lydia Boesch absent from Tuesday’s meeting. Boesch was the only council member who was not in favor of the ordinance when the Village Council first reviewed the proposal in late March.
The proposal did not come with a seal of approval from the village’s planning board. After discussing the issue over the course of several meetings, the planning board unanimously recommended against adopting an exception to the short-term rental ban.
The ordinance defines short-term rentals of less than 30 days as “neighborhood lodging accommodations” when managed by an association responsible for at least 20 acres of real estate or 20 residential units — whether single-family homes, townhouses or condos. It distinguishes such programs from typical short-term rentals operated by individual homeowners or private companies through sites like Airbnb and VRBO.
“That on-the-ground management is really the linchpin that protects surrounding development from this usage and makes it manageable by the people within the association itself,” said Councilmember Jane Hogeman.
CCNC has operated a rental cottage program for visiting members since the 1960s, but its active rentals were at an historic low this past October when Pinehurst’s ban on new rentals took effect. Club representatives have said that the program is not sustainable at that level, which could jeopardize the stability of its membership long-term.
But it is not the only community in Pinehurst that now qualifies to run a short-term rental program. Pinehurst’s planning and inspections director Alex Cameron named 13 others that meet the basic requirements.
Councilmember Jeff Morgan, who voted with Boesch against the overall short-term rental ban last fall, supported the ordinance as a way to partially suspend it.
“I support giving folks back their property rights,” he said. “I wish we could do it for all folks but this is a step in the right direction that I think demonstrates, if this council approves this, that the proper management of a short-term retinal can be done.”
The ordinance was adopted a day after legislation was introduced in the North Carolina Senate that would effectively nullify Pinehurst’s broader short-term rental ban.
A bill co-sponsored by Sen. Tom McInnis, who lives in Pinehurst, would curtail municipalities’ ability to prohibit or restrict short-term rental uses. It would also allow them to create a permitting process for and regulate short-term rentals.
In other business Tuesday, the Village Council unanimously endorsed the state Department of Transportation’s plans to build a pair of full-movement intersections on Midland Road near Carolina Eye Associates and Pinehurst Realty.
Those plans were initially suggested in DOT’s 2017 Midland Road Corridor Plan. They also involve closing the small paved areas that allow cars to cross through the median between the Midland Country Club entrance, Ironwood Cafe and Midland Bistro.
“This plan is ultimately intended to rid the corridor of a lot of those informal crossovers that have developed over the years that have become particularly dangerous,” said Assistant Village Manager Jeff Batton.
That plan was based on crash data from 2010 to 2015 that showed a concentration of crashes in that area, as well as at the Pee Dee Road and Central Drive intersections in Southern Pines. The latter of those has since been redesigned with a roundabout.
Both expanded intersections will include areas for cars to execute U-turns to get to locations on the opposite side of the median.
