Pinehurst’s leaders are preparing to delve into the details of the village’s upcoming 2021-2022 budget and the factors behind a proposed 1.5-cent tax hike.
Village Manager Jeff Sanborn presented to the Village Council an overarching preview last week of the $24 million operating budget, which is six percent larger than the current year’s. The council is scheduled to hold budget work sessions Wednesday and Friday.
Pinehurst’s impending acquisition of Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives are driving much of that budgetary expansion. The village has agreed to take over operation of the library and archives in the coming year, though the finer points of the deal are still being sorted out, along with plans to expand the building and collection down the road.
Next year’s proposed tax rate of 31.5 cents per $100 in property value is the first step in a series of tax increases forecasted in Pinehurst’s five-year strategic plan.
The village had already set out a steady series of increases to its property tax rate — driven by inflation, a rise in employer contributions to the state’s employee pension fund and increases in county recycling and tipping fees — in long-term planning. But last year the Village Council elected to hold off on raising taxes until the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic became clearer.
Last week, Sanborn presented the latest iteration of Pinehurst’s strategic operating plan extending through 2026. That plan schedules half-cent increases for 2023 and 2024, followed by another one-cent increase to 33.5 cents in 2026.
A $2.8-million start on Pinehurst’s substantial capital project priority scheme is included in the upcoming budget proposal. The budget sets aside $400,000 for pedestrian walkways to cover any plans the village might approve in the coming year, as well as funds for a storage building behind Fire Station 91, improved storm drainage, a new garbage truck and lighting of the Rassie Wicker Park soccer fields timed with the removal of the temporary elementary school campus.
The budget also adds about 10 new staff positions. Some are associated with growth: two firefighters, a planning and zoning specialist, solid waste equipment operator and a financial services supervisor.
But the same growth driving the increased staffing comes with increased revenue to support it. The proposed budget factors in a projected 1.5 percent increase in Pinehurst’s tax base, or about 150 new homes, as well as a 16 percent increase in sales tax revenues.
“It sounds kind of high, but recall that while we did better in the initial part of FY21 than we expected, it was still a little bit off what we would have otherwise had,” Sanborn said. “Since then we saw a very strong rebound and we think we’re going to continue on that path, at least in the foreseeable future.”
Another five positions, one of them part-time, come with incorporating Given Memorial Library into the village’s operations.
As proposed, the budget uses $2.5 million from the village’s considerable savings, which last year exceeded 50 percent of Pinehurst’s annual operating budget. Earlier this year the Village Council amended its fund balance policy to set a 30 percent minimum savings level, and to begin earmarking “excess” savings for capital expenditures.
“What you’re going to see happen over the course of this five-year plan is it’s going to start to fall,” said Sanborn.
“It’s going to start to fall this year to 42.2 percent, at least in accordance with this plan, but it’s all in pursuit of specific things you want to get done and some of these are pretty big-ticket capital expenses over time.”
The five-year strategic plan isn’t a concrete commitment to specific projects, but serves to keep the village on track in allocating funds appropriately so that it has the option to pursue capital improvements down the road.
“Just because this is in our five-year plan doesn’t mean we are necessarily going to do it,” Councilwoman Lydia Boesch said last week.
“It’s just plugging numbers to make sure that we are on a sound financial path, but any of it is subject to change.”
One project Pinehurst will spend the next few years planning for is the expansion of Given Memorial Library to fulfill the demands identified in a yearlong survey and study of village residents’ needs. Bringing the library online as a village-run facility will be just the first step in that process.
Agreement between Pinehurst and the Given board just came about this spring, so the library acquisition was not factored into the village’s standing five-year plan. That plan ended in 2025 with a 32-cent tax rate, but with the library project in Pinehurst’s sights, the new strategic plan forecasts tax rates that are about half a cent higher across the board.
“If you take a look at the finances of the library operation and what we think we can do with it immediately, it’s pretty close to a penny in terms of operating expenses that are added to our requirements to provide services to the community,” Sanborn said.
“What’s really happening here is that, if you consider that impact on top of what we had forecasted for FY21, we actually got a little leaner. Instead of our tax rates going up a full penny from what we were previously projecting, they’re only going up half a penny initially.”
The library expansion factors into the new five-year plan in 2026. Plans currently include financing $3 million of a projected $5 million expansion, with a capital campaign and funding from the village’s savings covering the balance.
Pinehurst’s proposed 2022 budget includes $150,000 to design additional parking downtown. Like the initial library investment, that represents the first stage of a more drawn-out project. The village’s strategic plan lays out another $1.1 million over the next four years to pay down debt associated with construction of new parking slated for 2023. As it stands, village leaders plan to finance the parking project to the tune of $3.5 million.
A public hearing on Pinehurst’s proposed budget is scheduled for the Village Council’s May 25 regular meeting.
