The Pinehurst Fire Department recently held its annual holiday dinner and recognition ceremony to highlight accomplishments in 2022.
Fire Chief Carlton Cole recognized firefighters for professional achievements and milestones, including the peer-nominated award of Firefighter of the Year. The award is named after Robert Viall, who served as Chief of the Pinehurst Fire Department for many years.
Blake Polakof was recognized as the Pinehurst Fire Department’s 2022 Chief Robert S. Viall Firefighter of the Year.
“The department is fortunate to have a group of firefighters who are always willing to use their skills and abilities for the betterment of the department and serve the community,” said Cole. “It is difficult to select just one to receive special recognition, but Firefighter Polakof is well-deserving of the award.”
Several other Pinehurst firefighters were recognized for their professional development accomplishments and years of service.
Year of Service: T.J. Bouchelle, 5 years
New Certifications: Josh Anliker, Jennifer Black, T.J. Bouchelle, Aaron Byrd, Austin Majors, Nathan Morrison, Slade Musick, Jared Osborne, Ethan Owens, Blake Polakof, Lawson Skipper, Brian Sneed, John Warren, and Josh Womack.
Career Progression Advancements: Aaron Byrd, Senior Firefighter; Matt English, Senior Firefighter; Nathan Morrison, Fire Engineer; Slade Musick, Firefighter 1st Class; Jay Neal, Senior Firefighter; Josh Womack, Lieutenant.
“The Village has a dedicated group of firefighters in each and every member of the Fire Department,” Cole said. “This recognition is the result of the completion of identified tasks and for each one completed there’s another in the works. Your efforts are what make us a high-performing organization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.