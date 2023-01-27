It will be at least another few months before Pinehurst reopens its approval pipeline for development projects in the Pinehurst South and Village Place neighborhoods.
Those two critical areas have been under a development moratorium for nearly two years. The Village Council originally adopted an ordinance in February of 2021 suspending virtually all development in both areas.
That was designed to give the village time to formulate and adopt what are known as small area plans to guide future growth in both places: the 300-acre commercial and residential area approaching Aberdeen on N.C. 5 and the 100-acre Rattlesnake Trail corridor north of the village center.
Initially, the moratorium was to last for nine months, but this past week, the Village Council voted to extend it for a fifth time. The council agreed in a 3-2 vote to continue the moratorium until May 5 for Village Place and June 4 for Pinehurst South. Councilmembers Lydia Boesch and Jeff Morgan, who last opposed a moratorium extension in September, voted similarly last week.
No one spoke during a public hearing on the proposed extension prior to the vote.
In the staff memo attached to the council’s Tuesday agenda, Darryn Burich, the village’s outgoing Director of Planning and Inspections, wrote that the latest extension ”likely will not be sufficient time to complete all actions related to adopt the zoning amendments.”
While the state does not cap how long local governments can maintain a development moratorium, Boesch raised concerns about whether Pinehurst has sufficiently justified the continued restrictions.
“We had a pretty thorough discussion two weeks ago about the facts or conditions which warrant the extension, so that’s in our record,” she said.
“But the other thing that really concerns me with respect to this one, which is in our record … he’s saying in the memo that this might not be sufficient time, and I don't know what development interests are out there that this might be a problem for them, but I felt like it’s my responsibility to point out what our record says, that that could be problematic.”
Morgan said that extending the moratorium is “overboard” given that any new projects would be bound by the current zoning, but regulations based on the small area plans are on track to keep development at a lower density overall than what the comp plan and current zoning allow.
Between turnover in Pinehurst’s planning staff and the workload associated with developing the new short-term rental ordinance last year, it took 18 months for small area plans for both Pinehurst South and Village Place to be approved. The Village Council approved the plan for Village Place in June, and the plan for Pinehurst South in September.
The plans were designed to steer development in both areas toward the vision outlined in Pinehurst’s 2019 comprehensive long-range land use plan. That plan imagines Village Place as an inviting gateway to Pinehurst’s historic village center from N.C. 211 and Pinehurst South as a commercial hub.
During its work session on Tuesday, the Village Council also got its first look at a set of draft form-based codes for Village Place. Effectively a set of strict development regulations governing everything from permitted land uses to building height, street and landscape design, the codes will guide future amendments to the Pinehurst Development Ordinance in both areas.
“My understanding is that we’re making progress and that’s one of the requirements under the statutes,” said Mayor John Strickland. “To complete these two plans, the moratoriums can be extended, I wouldn’t say indefinitely … although that possibility exists I suppose, but not in our case.”
Pinehurst’s planning and zoning board has started work on Pinehurst South’s form-based codes as well. VIllage staff anticipate that process being expedited somewhat by the groundwork laid in developing codes for Village Place.
“I think we’re going to be making very good progress in the upcoming weeks and months to get this done on Village Place. All the main hard work has been done with the Village Place code,” said Burich.
“I think with the additional dedicated staff time that we’ll have on this, that we will continue to make progress. I can’t tell you how long it’s going to take, but we have continued to advance and keep moving towards the goal of getting it to a public hearing and getting it adopted.”
