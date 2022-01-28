The Village of Pinehurst Public Services staff continue to work to pick up Christmas trees and clear debris from January’s winter storms while preparing for possible inclement weather this weekend.
Residents are asked to be patient as our crews work their way around the Village to clear the debris.
Due to the substantial amount of storm debris, the Village is suspending the requirement for yard debris to be completely contained within the yard debris cart and extending Christmas tree pick-ups until Feb. 11.
Residents are asked to utilize their carts when feasible, and to place excess yard debris loose, curbside, and completely off the road for Village crews to pick up. Bagged yard debris will not be picked up, and any limbs greater than 6 inches in diameter will not be accepted and are the responsibility of the property owner.
The Village of Pinehurst will also extend the opening of the Public Services Yard (700 McCaskill Road) through Feb. 11. Pinehurst residents can drop off excess yard debris Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at no charge. Please note that this yard is open to Village of Pinehurst residents only and is not open to landscapers or contractors. The area is monitored by staff and video surveillance, and ID may be required as proof of residency.
Residents are required to leave all yard debris loose in the drop-off area. Nothing bagged may be left behind.
For questions or concerns, please call Pinehurst Public Services at 910-295-5021.
