The Pinehurst Village Council recently decided to extend a temporary arrangement allowing downtown restaurants to offer on-street dining to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Jeff Batton, assistant manager of operations for the village, said dining on downtown streets had been permitted by the council under House Bill 890, which Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law last September. The law, Batton said, allows the council to now nix the arrangement or codify it as a permanent accommodation.
“There is not necessarily a timeline that I have found that we have to have this in place by,” Batton said of the options during the council’s work session on Jan. 11. “We have some flexibility in terms of continuing the way things are going now with on-street dining or whether we wish to ‘sunset’ (the arrangement) at a particular date. If you want to continue it on a temporary basis, we can do that. If you want to continue it on a permanent basis, we can do that but there are a number of caveats that come into play.”
To make the arrangement permanent, Batton said, the council would need to adopt an ordinance that includes guidelines for the appearance of on-street dining areas, which had previously been designated with orange safety cones.
“If it’s going to be a permanent arrangement then we want to make sure that it looks appropriate and is safe at the same time,” he said, adding that the council must also consider the “fairness” of the arrangement. “Why are we allowing a retail operation — i.e., a restaurant — to use public space but we’re not allowing a business right next to it to do the same?”
Batton said no restaurants were taking advantage of the arrangement at the time of the work session. He noted that the council’s decision would not affect outdoor dining in downtown Pinehurst because most eateries that offer outdoor seating do so on their own property and not on public streets.
Acknowledging the Omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases across Moore County, the council ultimately decided to continue to allow on-street dining until at least April. The council is expected to reevaluate the situation in March, at which point the temporary arrangement could be discontinued or extended based on the county’s coronavirus trends.
