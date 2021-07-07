When his father experienced an unexpected medical issue, Don Vetal said trying to make arrangements on the fly was a harrowing experience.
“My work was in the travel assistance care world. I found out that it was easier to schedule a medical evacuation from Botswana than to find and coordinate the help I needed for my aging parents.”
Most areas have plenty of available support solutions for seniors, but it can be a fragmented and complicated system for out-of-town family members to cobble together, he added.
Vetal also knew he wasn’t alone in trying to balance his job, caregiving and geographic separation. According to a recent survey conducted by National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, the number of unpaid family caregivers in the U.S. has increased to approximately 53 million. That number represents more than one in five Americans (21 percent) who are activating as a caregiver to an adult or child with special needs.
With an eye on bringing all of the care pieces together, Vetal co founded LyfLynks, Inc. in 2017. The company developed LYN, a technology-driven platform that provides its members with a single point-of-access to engage services and vendors regardless where the family members live. C
“It is essentially a tool that our members rely upon to monitor, schedule and organize their caregiving efforts,” Vetal said. “For me, it was personal. I have gone through this and I know that people are struggling. I wanted to create something new that really provides a broad solution not just for the caregiver but also for the individual who wants to live independently.”
Two years ago, Vetal and his wife relocated to Pinehurst at the urging of Clint Davidson, a retired healthcare executive who also lives locally and serves on the LyfLynks Board of Advisors.
“There are a lot of aging folks here so it is kind of like a living laboratory.
When people use this technology to link to health care providers, their family members and different services, they always say to us, “Where have you been? They are just ecstatic,” Vetal said.
LyfLynks operates both the LYN platform and a call center staffed 24/7 where members, who pay a monthly fee to access these services, can do everything from scheduling medical appointments, coordinating transportation or housekeeping, or simply ordering groceries for a loved one. LyfLynks also announced an agreement with the Aging Life Care Association earlier this year.
“Particularly with an older population that doesn’t necessarily want to use an app, having the call center is really important…Care is really a human endeavor and it requires a human,” Vetal said. “Technology is great, it is an enabler, but it is the human that really gets things done.”
“This is a single platform available nationwide. No matter what, we will find a solution, anytime, anywhere. If you ask, we will find a solution for you.”
Find out more about LyfLynks service at https://www.lyflynks.com/ or call (301) 799-3950, or download the LYN app from Apple Store or Google Play.
