The Pinehurst Village Council voted Tuesday to end a temporary arrangement allowing downtown restaurants to offer on-street dining to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Dining on downtown streets had been permitted by the council under House Bill 890, which Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law last September. Concerns about the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus in January led the council to extend the practice until at least April 1.
Jeff Batton, assistant manager of operations for the village, noted that the spread of the virus has slowed significantly over the past two months. Less than 4 percent of all COVID-19 tests administered in Moore County were returning positive on Tuesday, down from a pandemic high of 44 percent on Jan. 21.
“The COVID environment, I think we would all agree, is better than it was in January,” Batton told the council. “So that particular component of reasoning for on-street dining I don't think is strong at this point.”
Batton stressed that the elimination of on-street dining will not affect eateries that already offer outdoor seating for customers.
“This has nothing to do with the existing outdoor dining that many restaurants in Pinehurst already have,” he said. “I think there has been some misunderstanding in the community that we were ending outdoor dining, and that's simply not the case. This has nothing to do with that.”
He said the council’s decision will not reduce seating capacity for the handful of local restaurants currently taking advantage of the arrangement. Under a state statute, those businesses are forced to give up an indoor seat for every on-street seat they create.
“Restaurants cannot add seating to their capacity by this on-street dining,” Batton said. “If they put three seats out on the street, they have to take three away inside. It is not an additional seating capacity for the restaurant.”
Some of the reasons Batton gave in support of ending on-street dining include safety concerns, aesthetic incongruities and “fairness” to other downtown businesses.
“We don't allow a jeweler, a realtor, a clothing store or anyone else to use the public parking spaces in downtown to sell their goods,” he said.
Kevin Drum, an ex-councilman who owns Drum & Quill in downtown Pinehurst, and Alan Riley, owner of Dugan's Pub, sent out a joint-letter ahead of Tuesday’s meeting urging the council to continue to allow on-street dining. “The restaurant Industry,” they wrote, “is far from recovering from COVID impacts.”
“[We] hope that maybe in two years we will regain what we have lost but we probably won't ever,” the businessmen wrote in the letter. “The planned April 1st shutdown demonstrates a lack of creativity and is terrible timing, right when outdoor seating would be attractive and [there are] comfortable temperatures.”
Additional coverage of Tuesday’s council meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com and in Sunday’s issue of the newspaper.
