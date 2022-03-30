The Pinehurst Village Council recently adopted a resolution declaring April 26 to be Frederick Law Olmsted Day in honor of the 200th anniversary of the landscape architect’s birth.
Widely considered the father of American landscape architecture, Olmsted is perhaps best known for co-designing Central Park in New York. Some of his other famous projects include the U.S. Capitol grounds and the Chicago World’s Fair.
He also influenced the layout of Pinehurst, which was designed by his architectural firm at the request of James Tufts, founder of the village, in 1895. The resolution passed by the council notes that Olmsted’s involvement in the conceptual planning of Pinehurst helped the village secure its spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
The resolution, which was unanimously approved by the council during its regular meeting on March 22, goes on to state that Olmsted’s “landscape designs play a vital role in the enrichment of the Village of Pinehurst and contribute to the quality of life in the Village of Pinehurst and hundreds of communities across the United States.”
Members of the community can celebrate Olmsted’s birthday by removing trash from N.C. 211, U.S. 5, Morganton Road and Monticello Drive as part of a community clean-up event organized by the village. Volunteers will be provided with vests, gloves and other equipment during the event, which kicks off at 10 a.m. on April 26.
The work will be split between two groups, according to a news release, with one group assembling at The Fair Barn on Beulah Hill Road and the other meeting at the Pinehurst Community Center on Rattlesnake Trail. Anyone who wishes to participate must first register online.
Other events honoring Olmsted will be held throughout the year in Pinehurst. Earlier this month, the village hosted a presentation by Dede Petri, president and CEO of the National Association for Olmsted Parks, at Village Hall.
Pinehurst is also planning a series of celebrations to mark the 150th birthday of legendary golf course architect Donald Ross.
A native of Scotland, Ross designed more than 400 golf courses across the United States and Canada before his death in 1948. His most famous creation is Pinehurst No. 2, which he once described as the “fairest test of championship golf I have ever designed.”
Commemorative coins bearing the visages of Ross and Olmsted have been commissioned by the area Convention and Visitors Bureau, according to Pinehurst Councilwoman Lydia Boesch. She said the souvenirs should be available for purchase later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.