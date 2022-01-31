A local surgeon and his wife were sentenced Friday to five years in prison after pocketing about $580,000 in taxes withheld from workers at an orthopedic practice in Pinehurst, among other white-collar crimes.
James and Susan Rice were indicted by a federal grand jury in 2020 for a variety of tax offenses involving Sandhills Orthopaedic and Spine Clinic. The U.S. Department of Justice said James Rice had owned and operated the Braemar Court practice since 1992, while his wife oversaw “administrative operations” for the clinic and ran a truffle farm.
“According to evidence presented at trial and statements made in court, [the couple] conspired to defraud the IRS, evaded payment of taxes, failed to pay over employment taxes and failed to file tax returns,” the Justice Department wrote in a news release. “In total, the Rices did not pay more than $2.4 million in personal, corporate and employment taxes that they owed.”
From 2007 to 2012, the couple transferred about $1 million from Sandhills Orthopaedic’s business bank accounts to “other accounts they controlled,” the Justice Department said. In addition to moving the funds to their personal accounts, the Rices’ transferred an unspecified amount to an account related to Susan Rice’s truffle business.
At the same time, the Justice Department said, the Rices used Sandhills Orthopaedic’s bank accounts to pay for “personal expenses” like boarding for their dog and country club memberships. The couple also failed to file individual tax returns from 2014 to 2016, along with corporate tax returns for “another entity” that James Rice owned.
Employees of Sandhills Orthopaedic had federal income taxes, Social Security contributions and Medicare payments withheld from their paychecks, but the money never made it to the IRS. Instead, the Rices used those withholdings for “their own personal gain,” according to the Justice Department.
James and Susan Rice were charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax evasion, two counts of failure to pay over employment taxes and three counts of failure to file tax returns. They were convicted by a federal grand jury in September.
“As a result of today’s sentence, James and Susan Rice’s prolonged effort to evade paying their taxes has come to an end,” Stuart M. Goldberg, an acting deputy assistant attorney general with the Justice Department’s Tax Division, said in a statement on Friday. “Each year, the vast majority of Americans and businesses follow the tax laws and pay their fair share. Those who willfully evade such obligations should fully expect to be held accountable for their criminal conduct.”
In addition to spending five years behind bars, the couple has been ordered to pay $2.4 million in restitution to the federal government.
(1) comment
So a couple from Pinehurst gets 5 years for tax evasion yet the guy from NY, NJ, Fl who used to fly around on the Presidential jet to play golf all over the world has not even been indicted for his tax evasion scams in NY.
I guess the couple here just didn't know the right people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.