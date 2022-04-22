The Pinehurst Village Council is expected to continue its months-long discussion on the contentious issue of short-term rentals during a work session on Tuesday.
The council has for years fielded complaints from residents about noise, litter and other nuisances related to the growing number of rental properties in the village. Data shared recently by Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for Pinehurst, showed there were at least 368 short-term rental units in the village at the beginning of the year, a 75-percent increase from 2020.
But supporters of short-term rentals say the problem has been exaggerated. They argue that short-term rentals have been part of the village’s identity since its founding as “a health resort for people of modest means” in 1895 — and are essential to the community’s continued success as a tourist destination.
The council decided in February to move forward with a list of objectives meant to inform “potential policy responses” for short-term rentals, which are not currently regulated by the village. The overarching goal, Burich said at the time, was to “maintain the quality of life in our residential neighborhoods and ensure that the impact of short-term rental properties is as similar as is practically possible to the impact of long-term residential properties.”
Burich presented the council with 11 “objectives and indicators of success,” followed by a larger list of options for achieving each of those objectives. The latter list is extensive, laying out as many as eight different options to address a single objective.
One of the 11 policy objectives, for example, is to “minimize public nuisance behaviors without creating significant additional work for village staff.” Some of the options given for achieving that objective include the creation of a “Good Neighbor Guide” for rental operators, a “subscription service hotline” where residents can report rental-related nuisances and a “code enforcement system that escalates per property for violations within a rolling calendar year.”
STR Objectives and Options by Jaymie Baxley on Scribd
The council reviewed the myriad options during a work session earlier this month, and that discussion is expected to continue during its work session on Tuesday. Still, it could be some time before any definitive action is taken by the board.
“We’re talking about policy development and depending on how five council members approach this problem, it could take a matter of a few weeks or it could take months,” village manager Jeff Sanborn said in a phone interview Thursday. “I think what’s important is that we continue to be thoughtful and deliberate and show progress.”
Tuesday’s work session will begin immediately after the council’s regular meeting, which starts at 4:30 p.m. During the regular meeting, the council is expected to discuss a lease agreement for Harness Track Restaurant and Tack Shop and the construction of walkways on Pine Vista Drive and McKenzie Road.
