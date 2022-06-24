The Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday will confront the hot-button issue of short-term rentals by considering an ordinance that would make significant amendments to the village’s municipal code.
During a work session earlier this month, Village Manager Jeff Sanborn said the proposed amendments are designed to help “achieve our community's aspirations regarding regulation of short-term rentals and their impacts on our single-family and other residential neighborhoods.”
The changes seek to address some of residents’ oft-repeated complaints about revelry, overnight parking and other issues related to the proliferation of short-term rentals in Pinehurst.
Among other things, the ordinance would prohibit “unruly gatherings at residential properties.” Such gatherings are defined as any event where “at least one person who is not a permanent resident” of the property is present and three or more of the following offenses are committed within 100 yards of the property in a 24-hour period.
• Disorderly conduct;
• Serving alcohol to minors or contributing to delinquency of minors;
• Use or possession of an illegal substance;
• Driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs;
• Assault;
• Vandalism;
• Urinating or defecating in public;
• Indecent exposure or other lewd conduct constituting a criminal offense;
• Any other activity resulting in a felony charge.
If an unruly gathering occurs at a short-term rental property, the owner of the property would be fined $1,000 under the proposed ordinance. An increased fine of $2,000 would be levied against the owner for any subsequent violation recorded at the property within two years of the first offense.
The ordinance also includes an amendment prohibiting overnight parking on residential streets and a section dedicated to “public urination and defecation.” According to the ordinance, any person found “urinating or defecating on private property” would be fined $500.
The council has for years fielded complaints from residents about the growing number of rental properties in the village. Opponents of the practice often point to a June 2020 incident on Magnolia Road as Exhibit A in the case against short-term rentals.
Police responded that night to numerous reports of loud music, illegal drugs and property damage in connection with a party attended by about 75 people at a rental home, a violation of the statewide gathering restrictions in place at the time to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
But supporters of short-term rentals say the problem has been exaggerated. They say that short-term rentals have been part of the village’s identity since its founding as “a health resort for people of modest means” in 1895 — and are essential to the community’s continued success as a tourist destination.
Data from AirDNA, a consultancy that tracks the short-term rental market, recently showed 378 Pinehurst properties listed on Airbnb — a 21 percent increase from December.
In a phone interview on Friday, Councilwoman Lydia Boesch criticized the proposed ordinance, calling it an “overreaction.”
“We’re adopting ordinances for things that are not documented problems,” she said. “Are we going to put signs around Pinewild saying ‘no urination and defecation in public?’ This is like a solution looking for a problem.”
Other items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting include a review of the council’s ethics policy and a presentation from the N.C. Department of Transportation on proposed improvements to the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
