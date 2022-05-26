A proposed request for a local bill clarifying Pinehurst's municipal authority to regulate short-term home rentals failed to move forward on Tuesday.
The Village Council voted 3-2 against submitting the request to Moore County’s representatives in the N.C. General Assembly.
The legislation would have cemented Pinehurst’s ability to create ordinances that “establish and enforce zoning regulations for residential structures occupied for a vacation rental or other transient occupancy basis.” Among other things, the bill sought clear permission to issue and revoke permits for operating short-term rentals in the village.
The council has for years fielded complaints from residents about noise, litter and other nuisances related to the growing number of rental properties in the village. Opponents of the practice point to a June 2020 incident on Magnolia Road as Exhibit A in the case against short-term rentals.
Police responded that night to numerous reports of loud music, illegal drugs and property damage in connection with a party attended by about 75 people at a rental home, a violation of the statewide gathering restrictions in place at the time to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
But supporters of short-term rentals say the problem has been exaggerated. They argue that short-term rentals have been part of the village’s identity since its founding as “a health resort for people of modest means” in 1895 — and are essential to the community’s continued success as a tourist destination.
Jeff Sanborn, manager of the village, told the council that the content of the proposed bill was informed by the state’s general statutes. The document, he said, was “more of a clarification of intent than anything else.”
According to Sanborn, state Rep. Jamie Boles and Sen. Tom McInnis had both indicated they would not support the bill “unless they had an agreement from all parties involved.” Still, he said, the request “represents our best effort to try to tend to the interests of our community in a fair and balanced way.”
“Staff thinks that the best approach would be to adopt this or something very similar to it and send it to our local delegation,” Sanborn said. “If they choose to work with us on it, that’s great. If they don’t, we have at least made the effort.”
Mayor John Strickland said the bill was “a special type of legislation” that would only apply to the village. If Boles and McInnis supported the bill, he said, it would “have a high likelihood of getting passed by the General Assembly because it only affects Pinehurst.”
“I think it’s wise to put this in the hands of our state delegation directly so that they will know the effort we’ve been making,” Strickland said.
Councilwoman Jane Hogeman also expressed support for the request, calling it “carefully thought-out and put-together.”
“I think we should send this in to our state representatives because it does represent a middle ground of reasonable regulation,” she said. “But even if they adopt it for us and enact it, that could take quite a long time. I think we should consider, as well, a Plan B.”
Councilwoman Lydia Boesch voted against the request, saying she couldn’t “support the language” of the proposed bill.
“It’s been my understanding for a long time that local bills will be supported if there’s no controversy on the ground, and I consider us to be on the ground,” she said. “Based on what I’m hearing, there’s still some significant controversy (surrounding short-term rentals in the village). Based on the significant controversy, I can’t support the language in here. If you’d like to give it to Senator McInnis and Representative Boles and get their take on it, I don’t have any problem with that. But I don’t want it to be turned over to them with the representation that I approve the language.”
Councilman Patrick Pizzella, who also voted against the request, said he felt the eight-year “amortization” period included in the draft bill was too long.
In the context of the bill, that period would have essentially been a grace period from regulation for existing rentals. If the Village Council used the authority granted by the bill to create an ordinance banning short-term rentals in a certain area of Pinehurst, existing rentals would have been allowed to remain in the area for eight years.
Strickland, Hogeman and Pizzella have all said they would like to ban short-term rentals in areas that are zoned for single-family, residential use. Boesch and Councilman Jeff Morgan, who also voted against the request, are against such a prohibition, believing it could open the village up to lawsuits from property owners.
The council continued its discussion of short-term rentals during a work session immediately following its regular meeting on Tuesday.
It was an extension of a conversation that began in February, when the council decided to move forward with a list of objectives meant to inform “potential policy responses” to short-term rentals. Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for Pinehurst, said the overarching goal at the time was to “maintain the quality of life in our residential neighborhoods and ensure that the impact of short-term rental properties is as similar as is practically possible to the impact of long-term residential properties.”
Burich later presented the council with 11 “objectives and indicators of success,” followed by a larger matrix of options for achieving each of those objectives. The initial matrix was extensive, laying out as many as eight different options to address a single objective.
One of the 11 policy objectives, for example, was to “minimize public nuisance behaviors without creating significant additional work for village staff.” Some of the options given for achieving that objective included the creation of a “Good Neighbor Guide” for rental operators, a “subscription service hotline” where residents could report rental-related nuisances and a “code enforcement system that escalates per property for violations within a rolling calendar year.”
Over its past several work sessions, the council has whittled down the options in Burich’s matrix. The council’s feedback could eventually form the basis of an ordinance addressing short-term rentals.
Data from AirDNA, a consultancy that tracks the short-term rental market, currently shows 378 Pinehurst properties listed on Airbnb — a 21-percent increase from December. In an interview with The Pilot earlier this year, Phil Werz, president and CEO of the Pinehurst-Southern Pines-Aberdeen Convention Visitors Bureau, said the village "is one of the fastest growing short-term rental markets in the entire country."
In other business on Tuesday, the council:
• Voted to renew its contract for legal services with the firm Van Camp, Meacham and Newman despite an objection from Boesch, who expressed concern about a recently filed lawsuit alleging the village violated the state's open meeting laws while it was a client of the firm;
• Approved a third extension of a moratorium on real estate development in Village Place and Pinehurst South — areas that are under consideration for strategic growth plans that would be implemented over the next 30 to 50 years;
• Held a public hearing on the village’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which includes a half-cent reduction in the local property tax rate.
