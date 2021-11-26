The Pinehurst Village Council has formally turned two seats over to new members with the swearings-in of Jeff Morgan and Pat Pizzella on Tuesday.
Morgan and Pizzella were the two highest vote-getters of the four candidates for Village Council in the Nov. 2 election. Both had family and supporters present to see them sworn in at Village Hall during Tuesday’s brief organizational meeting.
Once the new council members were seated, the Village Council elected Pizzella its new mayor pro tem in a 3-2 vote with a nomination by Councilmember Jane Hogeman and support from Mayor John Strickland. Morgan nominated Councilmember Lydia Boesch for that role, but the council went on to unanimously reinstall her as treasurer.
Both newcomers were first-time candidates and are relatively new to Pinehurst politics. Pizzella had been involved with the opposition to the Greens at Arboretum apartments back in 2016, but spent most of the next four years in Washington, D.C. as deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor. He also served a short stint as interim Secretary of Labor.
In his remarks Tuesday, Pizzella outlined his view on how the Village Council should do business — with a view to providing economical and efficient services.
“While I view campaigns as a sprint, I view governing as a marathon. I intend to review some issues — as lawyers sometimes say, “de novo” — taking a fresh look again at some issues. I also want to state clearly that I believe the five elected members of the Village Council are the policy setters, answerable to the village voters and the capable village professional staff are responsible for implementing those policy decisions,” said Pizzella.
“I view government, in general, as an organization with lots of data but not enough information. I want village staff to know that I expect them to turn data into information so the Village Council can make sound management and policy decisions to benefit all our citizens.”
Pizzella and Morgan replace Kevin Drum and Judy Davis on the Village Council. Davis did not run for re-election after her single term. Drum came in third in the voting in his bid for a second term.
Morgan is a retired Army colonel and practicing physician who still works as chief of staff of the Fayetteville VA Coastal Healthcare System.
“Thank you very much to the people of Pinehurst for entrusting me with this position,” he said. “I will do my best to uphold and work towards your trust.”
The new Village Council will have no shortage of issues and projects to tackle, from the upcoming Small Area Plans to outline future development along N.C. 5 and Rattlesnake Trail, to planning for a new public works facility, fire station and library improvements in the coming years.
In the last year or so the Village Council has also had to evaluate several major projects that weren’t part of its own plans: namely, the U.S. Golf Association’s new headquarters and the Pinehurst Resort’s new Lodge at Pinehurst, designed to be an activity hub during upcoming U.S. Opens and other golfing championships at the resort.
“We have some great opportunities in front of us, as always, some we know and some we don’t know, but there will be many opportunities that will face us during the next couple of years and I know that along with our staff, the many members of our committees and commissions, and the keen input from residents of the village of Pinehurst on issues that are important to them, that this council will be able to make good and faithful and long-term solutions for the village of Pinehurst,” said Strickland.
A vote on the Village Council’s 2022 meeting schedule is planned for its regular meeting on Dec. 14. As proposed, the council will continue its current practice of meeting at 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Only one meeting has been proposed in August, November and December of next year.
