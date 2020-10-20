Members of Pinehurst’s Village Council are in no rush to draw conclusions from the results of a resident survey on the level of library services available in the village.
That survey, which was sent to randomly-selected households in the village this summer, is the latest step in Pinehurst’s deliberations over whether or not to build and operate a village-owned library. The Village Council reviewed survey data compiled from 410 responses during a two-hour special meeting Tuesday morning.
Residents’ responses on their level of satisfaction with the privately-run Given Memorial Library, what services they’d like to see improved or expanded, and the level of financial support they’re willing to provide through either a tax increase or capital campaign were broken down by respondents’ age group, whether or not they’re currently library users and whether or not they have children under age 18.
Earlier this year, the village hired national library consultants LibraryIQ and Clearscapes to assess Pinehurst’s library needs through a survey and series of public meetings and stakeholder interviews. A preliminary report presented to the Village Council in April suggested a facility between 14,000 and 20,000 square feet that could cost $5-8 million to build and more than $1 million to operate annually.
Responses from the latest survey conducted over the summer will help the village scale down from that prospect, but also offer some conflicting feedback that the Village Council will have to parse through before pursuing any action.
Of those who responded to the survey, 65 percent felt either “strongly” or “somewhat” that Given Memorial Library meets the needs of village residents as it is. About 34 percent feel that the privately-owned library is inadequate for Pinehurst’s current needs.
Assistant Village Manager Natalie Hawkins said that a dissatisfaction threshold of 20 percent is typically considered enough of a red flag to spur reevaluation of current programs and services.
But at the $1 million projection for annual operating costs, Pinehurst would have to raise its property tax rate three cents to support a library with entirely new revenue. Only 27 percent of survey respondents would be willing to see more than a one-cent increase.
But with more than half of those who responded willing to pay some level of higher taxes for expanded library services, most council members are ready to evaluate options and give weight to the needs of younger residents. Pinehurst’s new community center at Cannon Park is also likely to be a factor in that discussion.
“Certainly they took us to task for not thinking about the library when we thought about the community center. I think definitely we’ve got to think about doing this for the future, more than 10 years out. More like 20 years out,” said Councilwoman Judy Davis.
“At the end of the day, people are not going to jump up and down for a property tax increase and there also may be other ways to do it, like a flat fee … or library tax. I think there was very enthusiastic support, more than I really expected, for a public library.”
In any case, leaders of Given Memorial Library, who are also responsible for the Tufts Archives in the same building on the Village Green, have said that their organization doesn’t have the financial support to continue its current operations. Pinehurst currently contributes $150,000 each year toward Given Memorial Library operations.
Given-Tufts offered its library collection and about $1 million of its endowment to Pinehurst earlier this year to be put towards a municipal library, but the Village Council has yet to discuss that offer. About 6,000 of the Given library’s 8,000 registered cardholders live in the village.
Despite the majority who are satisfied with the services Given Memorial provides to village residents, 70 percent of residents who responded also said that expansions of the digital media offerings, children’s book and media collections, and adult book and media collections are either “moderately,” “very,” or “extremely” needed.
A similar proportion also agree that the library needs extended weekday evening and Saturday hours. As opposed to the survey conducted earlier this year, the most recent survey asked for respondents’ perception of what services and capabilities are needed rather than the ones they would personally be likely to utilize.
Residents aged 65 and over were overrepresented in the survey sample relative to the village’s overall population, as were respondents without children.
“We are a growing community. Our population is increasing and has consistently increased over the last several years, and in addition to that we are seeing a shift in our demographics to a younger demographic,” said Hawkins.
“So I would advise you, looking at the segmented results, to pay particular attention to the needs of the younger residents and the households with children because in many instances they were different from the overall survey results or they indicated different needs for younger residents.”
All age demographics rated children’s books among the top three necessary assets for a potential new library. While respondents under age 35 and households with children also expressed high demand for young adult books and children’s programs, residents in all other demographics ranked adult books and digital media in their top three priorities.
“Do we have any reason to believe that the children aren’t here to stay? The children are a reality. We’re a great place to raise kids, so that tells me that we need to look to the future — if we do something,” said Boesch.
“We have to start taking bites out of this elephant methodically and come to a conclusion about which services we’re going to provide, how we’re going to provide it and how we’re going to pay for it.”
What a solution to those needs might look like, where it might be located and how to fund it are still up for debate. Council members still plan to evaluate the potential for collaboration with existing municipal libraries in the area.
“What does that mean in terms of the resources it’s going to take, the size it’s going to take? What is it going to take to provide that service?” asked Councilwoman Lydia Boesch.
“I know we talked generally with other libraries when the work was done earlier, but we now know with some confidence what the public wants in library services.
Councilwoman Jane Hogeman said that any potential solution should be tailored to the book collections and digital media offerings prioritized by survey respondents.
About 200 residents added comments to their survey responses. Many of them suggested that Pinehurst keep library services in their current location and possibly relocate the Tufts Archives to make room for expanded offerings. Others questioned the need for a physical book collection at all in the 21st century and encouraged the village to emphasize digital resources. Currently Given Memorial has a single computer available for public use.
The Village Council still has work to do in exploring funding sources, like a capital campaign, alternative to a property tax increase. While 67 percent of respondents agree with Pinehurst opening a municipal library, 25 percent strongly disagree and overall 43 percent of survey participants would view a tax increase associated with a new library as unwelcome.
“I think there is a strong indication for a wider book collection and for better or additional operating hours, but I’m not seeing an indication that people want a big building. I think what they’d like to do is make better use of what we’ve got,” said Hogeman.
But others who responded are eager to see a modern public library in Pinehurst.
“A library is an essential resource for any cultured, rational, and progressive community,” one respondent said. “We have lived here for 20 plus years and there is endless discussion and no action. It is an embarrassment.”
“I currently pay $100 plus to use the Southern Pines Library because Givens is not sufficient,” read another comment. “I would much rather give that money in tax to Pinehurst for a library here. A wide selection of physical books is crucial to keeping my young children excited about reading, and a community library is very important for bonding residents to each other and their town.”
Consultants still owe village leaders a report on the state of Pinehurst’s existing library services that includes a summary of the needs and a range of options for how those needs could be met.
Based on the Village Council’s discussion on Tuesday, Fred Belledin with Clearscape said that trimming the scope of the project down to book and media collections and digital resources would reduce the amount of space needed to around 12,000 square feet.
“I would like to see some other kinds of options, such as collaborating with other towns or the county, or even to a certain extent ... so we don’t have to do them all ourselves,” said Hogeman. “Using spaces in our community center for some of these services rather than building new; all those kinds of things I’d like to investigate as well.”
