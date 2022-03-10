Members of the Pinehurst Village Council paid tribute on Tuesday to two late pillars of local government.
Addressing the audience of residents and village employees during the council’s regular meeting, an emotional Mayor John Strickland choked back tears as he remarked on the recent passing of Cyndie Burnett, former chair of the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Committee, and Louis Gregory, a former county commissioner whose district included Pinehurst.
Burnett died Saturday following “a battle with terminal cancer,” according to her obituary. She was 68.
“Cyndie was a great individual and a great member of our village government, and a friend of everyone that she ever came to know in her position here with the village,” Strickland said.
Jeff Sanborn, manager of the village, said Burnett served “with distinction” on both the Pinehurst Board of Adjustment and the Planning and Zoning Committee, from which she recently stepped down as chairperson because of health issues. She worked as a space planner in Wake County for 10 years before moving to Pinehurst in 2010.
“We're really gonna miss her and all she's contributed to our community,” Sanborn said.
Gregory, who served for six years on the Moore County Board of Commissioners following a long career in law enforcement, also died on Saturday. He was 77.
A former chief of the Whispering Pines Police Department, Gregory was first elected commissioner in 2016 and won re-election in 2020. He represented District 2, which includes Pinehurst, Seven Lakes, Taylortown and the majority of the Eastwood precinct.
“Louis was a wonderful man who served tirelessly over the years in many public service arenas,” Strickland said. “We miss him greatly.”
His comments were echoed by Councilwoman Lydia Boesch, who once served as Gregory’s campaign treasurer.
“He was a dear friend, an amazing leader and a very compassionate and caring person when it came to serving the citizens of Moore County,” Boesch said. “He's going to be dearly missed by many.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.