Pinehurst resident Laura Morgan was recognized by the Village Council for being the first North Carolinian to take home the Ms. Senior America crown in the pageant’s 43-year history.
Morgan, who served as Ms. North Carolina Senior America from November 2020 until May of this year, won the national title last August. Reading from a proclamation during Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor John Strickland described the pageant as “a search for the gracious lady who best exemplifies the dignity, maturity and inner beauty of all senior Americans.”
“Throughout her reign as Ms. N.C. Senior America and as Ms. Senior America, Ms. Morgan has enjoyed speaking, traveling and serving as a mentor to young people, as well as volunteering extensively in her community and around the state,” Strickland said.
Among other highlights from her reign, Morgan went skydiving with the Fort Bragg Golden Knights, sang with the New York Tenors and shared information about the Senior America organization with lawmakers in Washington, D.C. She is married to Jeff Morgan, a member of the Pinehurst Village Council who stood by her side during Tuesday’s presentation.
Laura Morgan, who will hang up her sash and crown later this summer, said she was “quite humbled” by the proclamation.
“I’ve got two months left until I turn over in September in Hershey Park, Pennsylvania, but I'll still continue representing senior women and mentoring young people, which is what we're all about,” she said.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
Congratulations, Mrs. Morgan!
