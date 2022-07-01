Laura Morgan, left, listens as Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland reads a proclamation in her honor.

Laura Morgan, left, listens as Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland reads a proclamation in her honor.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Pinehurst resident Laura Morgan was recognized by the Village Council for being the first North Carolinian to take home the Ms. Senior America crown in the pageant’s 43-year history.

Morgan, who served as Ms. North Carolina Senior America from November 2020 until May of this year, won the national title last August. Reading from a proclamation during Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor John Strickland described the pageant as “a search for the gracious lady who best exemplifies the dignity, maturity and inner beauty of all senior Americans.”

“Throughout her reign as Ms. N.C. Senior America and as Ms. Senior America, Ms. Morgan has enjoyed speaking, traveling and serving as a mentor to young people, as well as volunteering extensively in her community and around the state,” Strickland said.

Laura Morgan speaks during last week’s meeting of the Pinehurst Village Council.

Laura Morgan speaks during last week’s meeting of the Pinehurst Village Council.

Among other highlights from her reign, Morgan went skydiving with the Fort Bragg Golden Knights, sang with the New York Tenors and shared information about the Senior America organization with lawmakers in Washington, D.C. She is married to Jeff Morgan, a member of the Pinehurst Village Council who stood by her side during Tuesday’s presentation.

Laura Morgan, who will hang up her sash and crown later this summer, said she was “quite humbled” by the proclamation.

“I’ve got two months left until I turn over in September in Hershey Park, Pennsylvania, but I'll still continue representing senior women and mentoring young people, which is what we're all about,” she said.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Karen Tussing

Congratulations, Mrs. Morgan!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days