Kevin Drum, left, and Lydia Boesch

 Photographs via Village of Pinehurst

Two weeks after accusing Council members Lydia Boesch and Kevin Drum of separate, independent violations of its internal code of ethics, Pinehurst’s Village Council stopped short on Tuesday of a vote to formally reprimand either of them.

During its Oct. 12 meeting, the Village Council opened discussion of whether or not Boesch broke with its ethical guidelines by meeting privately with Pinehurst’s police chief last month to gauge his opinion of Village Manager Jeff Sanborn’s leadership and job performance.

Drum is also accused of running afoul of those rules in email interactions with the president of Pinehurst Business Partners, in which he bluntly denigrated her leadership and the direction of the organization.

Mayor John Strickland read prepared statements decrying both Boesch’s and Drum’s actions, but neither he nor Judy Davis or Jane Hogeman called for a vote of censure from the entire council.

Neither Boesch nor Drum have denied those allegations, but during the earlier meeting Boesch requested time to prepare a statement before any council vote. She provided a statement to the village before Tuesday’s meeting, in which she assented that she met with Chief Glen Webb at Pinewild, where she lives.

In that statement she says that she was partially acting on feedback from Moore County’s state legislators Jamie Boles and Tom McInnis to the effect that “Jeff Sanborn is your problem or Jeff Sanborn has to go.”

On Tuesday Boesch was not prepared to discuss the matter further. In the last two weeks she’s retained a Raleigh attorney, who she said was told by village attorney Mike Newman that the alleged ethics violations would not be discussed that night.

Boesch has in turn accused Strickland, Hogeman and Davis — as the three comprise a council quorum — of violating the state’s open meetings law in their correspondence prior to Oct. 12 dealing with the issue of ethics violations. Her attorney, Philip Isely of Raleigh, has requested copies of all such communications in a public records request to the village attorney.

This is a developing story.

