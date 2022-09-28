Pinehurst’s Village Council left acting on a proposed short-term rental ban for another night after hearing from 30 residents on the issue Tuesday evening.
Prohibiting short-term rentals in areas zoned for single-family residential zoning would put nearly half of such rentals operating in Pinehurst out of business. The proposed ordinance would allow them only in areas zoned for multifamily residential, commercial and mixed uses.
Following Tuesday’s two-hour public hearing on the proposed ban, Mayor John Strickland said that he anticipates the Village Council putting the issue up to a vote next month.
Speakers were split evenly between supporters of the ban who feel that short-term rentals compromise their quality of life and others, some who said they own and operate at least one short-term rental in Pinehurst, who would like to see council proceed with measures recommended by the village’s planning board to better regulate properties whose guests cause frequent disruptions.
“If we have a behavioral problem, how about we attack behavior? How about we address behavioral issues?” said Councilmember Jeff Morgan. “If you have a bunch of speeders, you don’t ban cars, you address the behavior. So far the best solution I have heard here, in my opinion, is trying voluntary compliance with all the other ordinances that we have got.”
Council members on Tuesday called for compromise in reaction to the public comment but did not address in earnest the specifics of the proposed ban or the permitting structure the planning and zoning board proposed.
“We know we can’t make everybody happy, it doesn’t work, but perhaps we can put something together that will make people rest for a while on this issue,” said Pat Pizzella. “That’s what I would want to get to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.