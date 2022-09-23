Pinehurst residents will have one more chance on Tuesday to weigh in on a proposed ban on short-term home rentals in most of the village.
The Village Council will hold a public hearing before considering a prohibition on short-term rentals in areas zoned for single-family residential use.
Residents have weighed in on the issue throughout the year, with equal fervor on both sides of the question. Proponents of a ban worry that the increasing availability of short-term rentals will bring frequent disruptions in the forms of loud gatherings, litter and traffic in Pinehurst's residential neighborhoods.
Supporters of short-term rentals have cited Pinehurst’s founding as a short-term vacation destination, economic benefit to the village of added tourism and relatively few documented instances of problems related to short-term rentals thus far.
If the Village Council votes on Tuesday to adopt the ban as proposed, it could put in place Pinehurst’s first-ever regulations on short-term rentals.
The village’s ordinances don’t currently distinguish between traditional home rentals and more temporary arrangements popular with vacationers and facilitated through websites like Airbnb and VRBO.
As written, the new ordinances up for consideration define short-term home rentals as whole house rentals for a term of 30 days or less. They would be allowed only in areas zoned for multifamily residential use as well as commercial and mixed-use zoning areas.
Village Council members have made their individual feelings on the subject clear, with Mayor John Strickland and council members Jane Hogeman and Patrick Pizzella on the side of prohibiting short-term rentals in residential areas. Council members Lydia Boesch and Jeff Morgan have been more amenable to allowing short-term rentals and addressing any issues that arise with Pinehurst’s current ordinances.
Earlier this month, Pinehurst’s planning and zoning board recommended that the village adopt measures short of totally prohibiting short-term rentals in any residential zoning area.
By a 5-3 vote, planning board members ruled in favor of recommending that the village regulate rentals through a permitting process in all residential zonings. The planning board proposed an ordinance establishing a permit for anyone seeking to use their property as a short-term rental. That permit could be revoked for a year if more than three code violations or criminal offenses are recorded at the property within a 365-day period.
That board’s decision came after hearing comments from several dozen speakers on the issue. The short-term rental issue has been especially divisive within the village in recent months and has been the subject of campaigns seeking to sway public opinion and, ultimately, council members.
Documents attached to the Village Council’s Tuesday agenda include two versions of potential amendments to Pinehurst’s development ordinances. One aligns with the planning board recommendations to allow short-term rentals in all residential zoning areas under a series of special requirements recommended by the planning board.
The other classifies short-term rentals as an allowed use in only multifamily, commercial, and mixed-use zoning.
Property owners wishing to turn a property in those areas into a short-term rental would be subject to the permit process and special requirements, which set standards for building occupancy, availability of parking and fire safety, among other things.
As written, the proposed definition of a short-term rental would not include properties rented for two weeks or less per year — leaving home owners throughout Pinehurst the option of renting out their homes on a very limited basis, such as during major golf championships, such as the U.S. Open or U.S. Kids Golf championships.
If the Village Council adopts the ban as originally proposed, existing short-term rentals could continue to operate until the fall of 2025. Village staffer Doug Willardson has suggested that grace period would give short-term rental owners time “to recoup the initial lost investment” in a home that had been purchased for that purpose before the ban went into effect.
Owners and proponents of short-term rentals have told village issues they should expect to be sued if they approve a ban on rentals within single-family zoning districts.
The planning board did not make a recommendation on how the Village Council might deal with “homestays,” or an on-site homeowner making individual bedrooms available as short-term rentals. The proposed ordinance banning short-term rentals defines homestays separately, and prohibits them in all zoning areas.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Village Hall.
