The Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday continued its discussion on ways to improve access to convenient downtown parking.

Jeff Batton, assistant manager of operations for the village, presented the council with two maps marking possible, permanent parking spaces for patrons of downtown businesses. One of the maps included 24 spaces; the other included 16.

Option No. 1

Option No. 2.

Either option would be an improvement over the 14 spaces currently reserved by temporary signs for customers of downtown stores and restaurants.

“This was a very subjective exercise,” Batton said. “However we want to slice, dice, edit, change, add (or) delete is not going to bother me in the least because this was our first pass at it. It’s a starting point, if you will, for us to figure out if this is even the direction we want to go.”

Batton said Tuesday’s presentation was the first step “of multiple steps.” The council, he said, must still make sure the permanent signs placed in front of the approved spaces are consistent with the village’s desired aesthetic for downtown Pinehurst — a concern that was discussed at length by the council.

The council spent several minutes mulling over the language of the signs. “Shopper,” “Customer” and “Patron” were among the nouns proposed.

Village officials have long wrestled with the issue of downtown parking. Two years ago, the council put $200,000 in its budget to acquire more land for parking — a plan that was never pursued.

The village also over the years has debated — but come to no conclusion on — using police powers to enforce parking, either with ticketing or other methods meant to deter people from occupying spaces for a prolonged amount of time.

The issue, Batton said earlier this month, boils down to how far people are willing to walk from their cars — and how long their cars should be allowed to occupy the sought-after parking spaces that face downtown businesses.

Some residents have complained that prime parking spots in front of downtown businesses are being taken up by those businesses’ owners and employees, who allegedly seize spaces for hours instead of reserving them for customers.

Batton said earlier this month that the village could stimulate the “turnover” of desirable spaces by implementing paid parking or by imposing two-hour parking limits on certain streets, options that were mostly dismissed by the council. He was instead advised to pursue a “softer approach,” expanding on the temporary signs that currently designate several downtown parking spaces as being only for customers of local businesses.

Additional coverage of Tuesday’s meeting of the Pinehurst Village Council will appear later.

