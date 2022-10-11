A majority of the Pinehurst Village Council is moving toward a compromise on the divisive issue of regulating short-term home rentals.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the council discussed a measure that would allow the estimated 500-plus existing short-term rentals in the village to continue to operate as “non-conforming uses” while prohibiting new rentals in certain residential areas. The proposal, which is generally supported by three of the five council members, stops short of a previously considered ban on short-term rentals in single-family neighborhoods.
At the same time, it seeks to address the proliferation of rentals in the village. Data from AirDNA, a website that tracks services like Airbnb and VRBO, recently showed a 21-percent, over-the-year increase in rental listings for Pinehurst.
Critics of short-term rentals say the practice negatively affects their quality of life and diminishes the character of local neighborhoods. Supporters contend that short-term rentals benefit the local economy and are key to the village’s continued success as a global destination for golfers.
The council began to tackle the issue in earnest in January. Council member Patrick Pizzella recalled that the discourse surrounding short-term rentals initially focused “on two extremes.”
“Abolish them everywhere or permit them anywhere,” he said. “Over the course of 10 months, cooler heads have prevailed, and the council is getting close to adopting a sensible solution to a complex problem.”
He added: “The briefest way to summarize what we are on the cusp of adopting is simply to say that everyone who has an STR may continue to operate it, but the Village of Pinehurst is using its zoning power to limit any future STRs.”
Pizzella was one of the three members who signaled their support for the proposed ordinance, along with Jane Hogeman and Mayor John Strickland. Council members Jeff Morgan and Lydia Boesch both voiced opposition to the ordinance, reiterating their position that short-term rentals — new and old — should be allowed in all areas of the village.
“The unfortunate part of this is that the way we’re tracking here, we’re putting a cap on things in exchange for helping a few players out,” Morgan said. “The economics of this for your people who own short-term rentals is enhanced because now they’re going to have a certificate that will help them sell (their property) versus those that don’t have that necessarily.”
Morgan was referring to the “Nonconforming Use Certificate” that all owners of existing short-term rentals would be required to apply for under the proposed ordinance, which is expected to see another round of updates and revisions before it is presented to the council for final approval on Oct. 25.
The proposal received a mixed reception from some of the people who spoke during the meeting’s public comment period. One of the speakers was Jack Farrell, a member of the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board who said he was addressing the council as a private citizen.
“This seems to be a solution that no one will be particularly happy with on either side,” he said. “I guess the definition of a good solution is that no one is totally happy, so you may have succeeded in that respect.”
This is a developing story; check back for full coverage.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
