For visitors to Pinehurst, a stroll down Market Square can be an afterthought to shopping the more prominent businesses on Chinquapin Road, and in the village’s historic theater and department store buildings.
Market Square business owners hoping to raise their street’s profile are worried that they might be similarly overlooked as the Village Council considers improvements to Pinehurst’s historic downtown.
Last week, Village Council members panned much of a 51-page package of proposed parking additions, streetscape changes and lighting and landscaping enhancements for the area prepared by the McAdams Co. civil engineering firm, including all of the substantive changes put forward for Market Square.
Those plans provided for widening the sidewalks and creating more space for plantings by narrowing the one-way street. Eliminating the parallel parking on the narrower Dogwood Road end of the street would allow for sidewalks to extend the full length of Market Square on both sides. Currently there’s no sidewalk directly behind the old Casino Building.
Angled parking would remain in the rear of the buildings housing Agora and First Bank, while angled parking on the business-facing side of the street would be converted to parallel parking to allow for outdoor seating. As proposed, the street’s direction would be reversed so that vehicles access the street via Magnolia Road and exit onto Dogwood.
When the Village Council took its first look at the proposal last week, the plans went too far for some council members.
“To me this is not a ‘high-visibility, easy-to-complete project,’” said Councilmember Lydia Boesch.
Councilmember Jeff Morgan, though, said that he would have more interest in acting on plans that convert the entirety of Market Square to a pedestrian-only zone.
“I don’t think this goes far enough to actually make it a pedestrian-friendly type of thing. I think we're trying to do a hodgepodge on this,” he said. “Right now I’d rather not do something that’s halfway there.”
For Mayor John Strickland, extending the sidewalk on the south edge of Market Square and sacrificing parking did not merit the sacrifice of five parallel parking spaces. But he expressed interest in seeing a modified plan with focus on the retail side of the street.
Ultimately the council’s consensus was limited to considering converting some of the parking spaces on Market Square to golf cart parking.
“I just think if we don’t do something for Market Square, we’re losing a chance to make a change in the core village that isn’t changing the streets around, which we don’t want to do,” said Strickland.
That conclusion alarmed some owners of Market Square businesses. Jim Nash and his wife became the largest retailer in the historic village when they opened Duneberry Resort Wear in early 2021.
Nash generally approves of the proposed improvements for downtown Pinheurst, including for Market Square — and said they’re long overdue if the village doesn’t want to be outclassed by the U.S. Golf Association's new facilities and improvements at the resort ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open.
“I’d like to see most of what they were proposing implemented instead of just little bits and pieces,” he said. “The entire downtown is in dire need of attention and there’s been nothing for a long time.”
Nash also has a golf wear store on Chinquapin Road, where he makes sure that visitors are aware of Market Square tucked in behind them. In most cases, he said, they’re not. So he hopes the village’s administration would use the proposed downtown amenities plan to drive more people toward the street.
“There’s just not a lot of promotion, signage or anything else advertising that would draw people to Market Square specifically,” said Nash. “So those of us that are merchants on Market Square are always taking a backseat to Chinquapin.”
Nash and Katrin Franklin, owner of the children’s and maternity boutique Bump and Baby, both informed the Village Council of their frustration at being excluded from the planning process so far. Both said that neither they, nor their neighbors on Market Square, were consulted before council members dismissed nearly all of the proposed improvements that would affect them.
“I think all the businesses have been asking for is collaboration and conversation. It’s very discouraging when the village devotes a lot of resources to a comprehensive plan, or different things that are very similar to this,” said Franklin.
“I’m just not sure why we’re not all in this together.”
Since last week, Strickland and Councilmember Jane Hogeman have reached out to the business owners. Franklin said that she’s hopeful for “a long-term dynamic relationship between the downtown business and the Village of Pinehurst” that formally incorporates input from business owners representing restaurants, retailers and commercial property owners.
Council members embraced more of the improvements for Chinquapin Road proposed in McAdams’ plan.
That proposal involves widening the sidewalks on the south side of Chinquapin, and adding space for outdoor seating and dining. To make space, the angled parking on the north side of the street would be converted to parallel parking and the travel lanes would be narrowed to 12 feet wide. Plans incorporate golf cart parking to offset some of the loss of parking spaces.
Council members asked staff to explore the feasibility and cost of the proposed Chinquapin improvements.
“This is a high priority I think, anything for Chinquapin,” Strickland said.
“This is an improvement that says to downtown we really are trying to make downtown better: to widen a sidewalk, to allow more accessibility from the resort into town, that sends a bigger message,” Boesch added.
Other elements of what’s formally titled the “Downtown Pinehurst Amenity Action Plan” that the Village Council expressed no interest in pursuing included redesigning the convergence of Cherokee, Chinquapin and Dogwood roads and converting the parking spaces directly in front of the old department store into a two-way street.
Council members were also wary of the suggestion to add parallel parking along Cherokee Road near the Tufts Archives since it could involve paving into the edge of the Village Green.
“I might be more convinced depending on how the library plan develops, but to add more parallel parking there, stripe the road, I think that starts to infringe on the Village Green, potentially on the library/archives property,” said Strickland. “I’m not happy with that.”
But they were more keen on the suggestion to add seven angled parking spaces in the half-moon drive off of Cherokee Road on the west side of the Theatre Building, and also endorsed the potential addition of a four-way stop at the intersection of Magnolia and Chinquapin.
In the residential area of Magnolia Road and on Chinquapin west of Magnolia, plans include narrowing the gravel parking area to reintroduce plantings. The plan recommends that the village rebuild the soil profile to improve drainage, which could be done as trees need to be replaced over time.
That project could be worked into the village’s 2024 budget. Staff will work with the Village Council’s priorities to formulate cost estimates and a priority scheme in the coming months.
2023 is the 100th anniversary of Market Sq. It looks like we will not be celebrating, as the actual comments by Council, as recorded were: “it isn’t that attractive” and it will have “no improvements for quite some time”…”the juice isn’t worth the squeeze”… “there’s not much we can do with a limited street”…just ” forget it.”
It continually appears Council/Administration forgets that “We the People” are at the top of the VOP organizational chart. The people give power to leaders they elect to represent them and serve their interests…how do you do that and have transparency and teamwork, if we (citizens and businesses) are not brought into the process?
“We the people, elect leaders not to rule but to serve” ~ Dwight D. Eisenhower
