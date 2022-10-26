After nearly a year of contentious debate, the Pinehurst Village Council moved on Wednesday morning to establish regulations on short-term home rentals.
In a special early morning meeting the council adopted measures that will allow the 500 or so such rentals actively operating in the village to remain in business as “nonconforming uses” but prohibit new rentals in most residential areas.
That was a compromise of sorts after almost a year of discussing an outright ban on short-term rentals in neighborhoods zoned for single-family residential use. It passed with support from Mayor John Strickland and council members Jane Hogeman and Patrick Pizzella, who had previously favored the ban.
“This ordinance grandfathers existing short-term rental properties that will continue into the future for as long as they wish to be in such a category,” said Mayor John Strickland. “It will not allow new short-term rentals in our single-family and multifamily neighborhoods, but again all existing short-term rentals in those neighborhoods currently will be allowed to continue.”
Critics of short-term rentals say the practice detracts from their quality of life and erodes the quiet residential character of their neighborhoods. Supporters advocate for unencumbered property rights and hold up short-term rentals as an asset to the tourism industry.
Council members Lydia Boesch and Jeff Morgan, who have opposed any kind of ban in favor of a more targeted approach to issues related to short-term rentals, voted against the new ordinance.
“We talk about general welfare, but we don't have any facts to establish how the health, safety and welfare of Pinehurst is being harmed by short-term rentals,” said Boesch. “We’ve been told that we need compelling facts and I don’t believe we have any facts at all.”
The village will issue nonconforming use certificates to existing short-term rentals that intend to continue operating.
Property owners have a year to apply for those certificates. To receive them, they’ll have to provide rental agreements, occupancy tax records or other documentation proving their property was used as a short-term rental before the ordinance went into effect.
Nonconforming use certificates will stay with the property even if sold to a new owner. But if short-term rentals certified as nonconforming uses cease operation for a year, their status will not be reinstated.
New short-term rentals will still be allowed in areas with hotel and mixed-use zoning.
This is a developing story. See Sunday's edition of The Pilot for a full report.
