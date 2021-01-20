The American dream is alive and well, says Vince Wade, founder and CEO of Pinehurst Coins, “don’t let anyone tell you different.”
Sixteen years ago, the Army veteran was heading into a second career as a police officer. But those plans were sidetracked when he went looking for a place to sell his coin collection.
“I became fascinated with the industry and started to dabble more. My intent was this would just be a hobby but soon I had a business that was quite successful,” Wade said. “It was a risk but I credit my wife for encouraging me.”
These days Pinehurst Coins is one of the nation’s largest distributors of modern certified coins and precious metals brokerage firms. The company’s newly opened 11,000-square-foot offices on N.C. 5 in Pinehurst has allowed Wade to bring most of his numismatic enterprise under one roof.
“I think there is a stigma to our industry that I hope to dispel. People see us as a pawn shop and there is a public perception that we buy gold. Yes, we do. But that is not how we make a living,” Wade said.
Behind the scenes, his team of coin experts, marketing and customer service representatives work closely with business clients from around the globe. In fact, business to business connections make up more than 99 percent of sales transactions that run in the hundreds of millions annually.
Local architect Alan Stagaard of Stagaard & Chao Architects designed Pinehurst Coins’ new building. Its modern and airy exterior belies the near fortress-like, enhanced security systems found throughout the property.
“I told Alan that I wanted him to do the project he always wanted but was never able to do. To me, functionality was most important but the design is his,” Wade said. “I trusted Alan as a professional to make it happen. In the end, the building is different but it’s not over the top.”
Landscaping around the building adds color, though Wade admits that working through the village of Pinehurst’s planning and approval process took longer and was not as business-friendly as he’d hoped it would be.
Pinehurst Coins was previously located in a nearby strip mall storefront. Wade explained that was the front-facing part of the business; most of the business is conducted online. The company also used a nationwide network of depositories to store valuables, including a vault they still manage in Las Vegas.
“We live here and we wanted to stay here. I was in the military and have been to a lot of places. So yes, we could have picked anywhere to live and we chose Pinehurst,” Wade said.
One challenge he acknowledged was filling out his workforce. In the early days, he hired trusted friends and extended family members. Now in its larger space the company is hiring coin experts, marketing folks and customer service positions.
“What we do here is very customer-centric. We don’t pitch anything that is not in someone’s best interest,” said Pinehurst Coins vice president, Kevin Robotham. “That makes it really easy to go home and sleep at night. It is a good position to be in when you feel like you’re on the right side of things.”
What is also a unique aspect about buying and selling collectible coins and precious metals is the handshake deal that still exists amidst the vast amount of wealth being moved around.
“Transparency is paramount in this industry. We treat every client how we would like to be treated. That is how we have made so many friends in this town and in this industry, and it is why we are so successful,” Wade said.
Pinehurst Coins’ biggest supplier is the U.S. Mint, where it buys items in bulk to resell to smaller businesses. It also buys and sells precious metal bullion, working with private mints and international governments and companies.
“Business-to-business deals make up our volume, but the quantity of transactions we see is business to customer sales,” Wade said, “predominantly through our website and Ebay.”
Pricing for collectible coins fluctuates constantly, so Pinehurst Coins uses an internal software system that updates automatically every five seconds.
“Everything in this industry is spot price,” Wade said, “and then plus or minus something.”
Find Pinehurst Coins at 5 Trotter Hills Circle in Pinehurst, call (910) 235-2646 and online at www.pinehurstcoins.com
