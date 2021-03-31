A study commissioned by the North Carolina Education Lottery commission includes a commercial casino in Pinehurst in a recommended plan to generate billions in new state tax revenue through the expansion of legalized gambling.
The state General Assembly in 2019 requested a third-party evaluation of the costs and revenues that might be associated with authorizing and regulating sports betting, including on-site wagering at horse steeplechases, and the creation of an oversight commission specific to gambling.
The legislation also called for inquiry into the feasibility of the state authorizing new forms of gambling.
A resulting study from the Pennsylvania-based Spectrum Gaming group dated March 16, 2020 was due to be presented to the General Assembly’s legislative oversight committee on the state lottery when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
That study went public this week after investigative reporters with WRAL obtained it through a public records request to the state.
Current authorized forms of gambling are limited to the state education lottery, gaming at a pair of casinos in Western North Carolina on land owned by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and as of 2019 nonprofit fundraising events featuring casino-style games and alcohol. A third casino operated by the Catawba Indian Nation is now in the works in Kings Mountain outside of Charlotte.
The Spectrum study determined that the legalization of commercial casinos, which would compete with the tribal resorts for in-state patrons, would generate about $2.2 billion in annual revenue after a few years. About $493 million of that would end up in state coffers through an effective casino tax rate of 18 to 20 percent.
Recommendations say that North Carolina could reasonably accommodate nine additional commercial casinos outside the Cherokee tribe’s exclusivity zone, including around 19,000 slot machines and 650 tables.
Siting recommendations, based on the number of slot machines relative to population in cities around the United States, include three casinos in Charlotte, two in the Raleigh-Durham area, and one each in Asheville, Pinehurst, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.
Those calculations excluded cities like Las Vegas and Atlantic City, New Jersey and focused on cities where gaming serves as a means for economic development.
But maintaining Moore County “as a premier golf destination” played into the inclusion of Pinehurst in the proposal. The study sites other golfing destinations, including The Greenbrier in West Virginia, as resorts that have added casinos to diversify their offerings.
“Many casino operations offer golf as an amenity,” the study reads. “In this case, as in the cases cited above, the casino would serve as an amenity to the Pinehurst golf destination.”
A casino in Pinehurst with 700 slot machines and 25 table games could generate about $77 million once it’s fully up and running, resulting in $15.3 million in state tax revenue.
The study’s authors based their revenue projections on the assumptions that commercial casinos would be the only addition to the state’s existing gambling landscape, and that the state would take action to curb the many forms of illegal gambling widespread across North Carolina.
The study also offered projections for the potential legalization of video poker, which it says would be more lucrative than commercial casinos at $2.5 billion in economic activity — and taxed at a higher rate that equates to $745 million in new state tax revenue.
This needs to be stopped, write your State Reps and State Senator. Don't let it get to far down time.
If you want to destroy this place, build a casino.
Anyone who believes that a strong economy is built on gambling should visit an Indian reservation or Atlantic City. Economies are built by people making, fixing and growing things. Gambling, including the so-called education lottery, is basically a tax for being stupid.
