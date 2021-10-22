Candidates for Village Council generally agree that Pinehurst is in an enviable position with no current debt on the books, a vibrant downtown and economic investment ongoing in the form of a U.S. Golf Association headquarters and committed golf championships for decades to come.
But where to go from here, and how to weather the inevitable changes that come with increasing population and a growing economy, is where they distinguish themselves.
Parking, traffic, historic preservation, building standards, crime and policing and fiscal management were all up for discussion during a recent candidate’s forum at Village Hall organized by the Pinehurst Civic Group and League of Women Voters of Moore County.
Kevin Drum, the sole incumbent among the four candidates for two open Village Council seats, said that his vision for Pinehurst is spelled out in the comprehensive land use plan adopted in 2019.
“Ths issues in this election aren’t personal and aren’t partisan. The issues I see, the priorities I have involve managing growth and traffic, moving people, connecting neighborhoods, due process,” said Drum “All of us should expect a council that manages growth, not fights it or hides from it. All of us should want a council that respects tradition.”
Two of Drum’s opponents, Patrick Pizzella and Emily Stack, described ideals for future growth in Pinehurst that conform tightly to what the village already has.
“I want us to be competitive with the other local towns with our shops, our retail and our restaurants,” said Stack. “What we have currently is working, so if we can keep going the way it is, you know, keeping the idyllic downtown walking center lifestyle … honestly, we’re going on the right path.”
Pizzella referred multiple times during the forum to the village’s growth from a population of 1,500 in 1970 to more than 17,000 today. He suggested that the most desirable future growth could stem from the USGA’s new Pinehurst headquarters, or potentially assisted living facilities that would dovetail with the village’s identity as a medical hub, as they place relatively minimal burden on its infrastructure.
“I think we need to attract the right type of businesses that blend in with our village,” said Pizzella. “I believe that within five to seven years — I don't have any inside information — I believe (the USGA) will move their headquarters to Pinehurst. If I’m on council, I’m going to encourage them to come quicker rather than later.”
Rounding out the field is Jeff Morgan, who views as inevitable growth related to the healthcare and golf industries, as well as Fort Bragg. Morgan said that the current Village Council hasn’t done enough to prepare for it, either in terms of expanding the village’s municipal staff or planning for infrastructure expansion.
“I do not think that the plans on that have adequately addressed what Mr. Pizzella just talked about, where you have USGA golf and a lot of other types of venues that would like to come into our area,” said Morgan. “So I think we are going to have more growth than what’s been planned on so far, and we need to make sure that we have the infrastructure established now, we’re planning for it, to be able to serve that in the next five to 10 years.”
Traffic flowing through the village on N.C. 211 and N.C. 5 is a topic related as much to growth around Pinehurst as well as in the village, but it’s an issue that will also be at the forefront of some voters’ minds.
Candidates briefly touched on the subject of the proposed Western Connector, a four-lane highway designed to funnel traffic from U.S. 1 south of Aberdeen to N.C. 211 west of Pinehurst, and vice versa, away from N.C. 5 and the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Drum said that the Western Connector has the potential to be installed as an exit-free relatively isolated throughway, but Pizzella spurned that notion as less than realistic. He predicted that it would be more likely to push traffic onto Linden Road. Stack pointed out that the connector has been on the horizon for years with little movement.
“I’ve talked to some different people about that and looked into it, and it has potential but the concerns are that it’s taken almost 30 years and we’re still talking about it,” she said. “We either do it now or we’re not going to get it done and we’re going to have people that are building on those properties.”
Drum said that the solution to Pinehurst’s traffic and parking problems should involve increasing the appeal of non-automotive forms of transportation. Pinehurst Resort will be adding parking in the coming years, partly in association with its new hotel adjacent to Pinehurst Country Club. The village also has plans for a municipal parking garage, but has not settled on a site for it yet.
“With the advent of the electric-assist bicycle, an elderly person could ride their bike long distances with electric assist, so if we follow the plan and connect the neighborhoods with walkable, bikeable multi-modal transportation, that would be the best solution to solve parking,” Drum said.
Morgan said that, if elected, he would be a voice for locating that parking garage outside of Pinehurst’s village center. He also said that the village’s parking shortages are a common symptom of a variety of issues and should be addressed as such.
“You have a parking problem occur during the week. You have a parking problem that’s different on the weekend. You have a parking problem that’s different when you have a lot of tourists that come in for an event,” he said. “You need to assess all those different things and decide which you’re going to solve, how you’re going to solve it, and which ones have priority.”
At several points during the forum, Pizzella said that the Village Council should be guided first and foremost by public input, whether they’re dealing with transportation or deciding whether to prioritize recreational amenities for retirees or school-aged children.
“I think if the residents are presented with all the facts, I trust the residents,” he said. “Their input is really necessary, and if we have their buy-in, then the decisions the Village Council makes will be applauded rather than, shall we say, criticized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.