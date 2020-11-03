Pinehurst village officials, falling in line with the decision of other municipalities locally, has decided not to host its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the downtown this year due to the coronavirus.
"After careful consideration, the Village of Pinehurst has made the decision to not hold our traditional Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony due to concerns with anticipated crowd size and COVID-19 mass gathering limitations currently in place," the village said in a news release.
“This decision was a difficult one," said village Manager Jeff Sanborn. "We understand the village’s Christmas tree lighting is a treasured tradition for many families in the community. Village staff considered every option and came to the conclusion that the best decision for the health and safety of our community was to cancel the event.”
Cancellation is in line with decisions elsewhere in Moore County. Carthage has canceled its Christmas parade this year, and Southern Pines has canceled its holiday parade and First Eve celebration on New Year's Eve. Aberdeen has tentatively agreed to proceed with a parade but has not yet made a final decision, saying it wanted to see first what other towns would do.
The village is proceeding with other holiday-themed activities, including:
• Shop Small this Season: Shop or dine at Pinehurst businesses Nov. 23-28 and bring your proof of purchase to the Welcome Center, 90 Cherokee Road, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to enter to win a gift basket drawing.
This event culminates in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, with holiday music outdoors from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Christmas Tree at Tufts Memorial Park: The giant tree will be lit from Nov. 27-Jan. 1, for those who want to stop by and take photos. The downtown will be decorated with sparkling lights and other holiday décor.
• Hometown Holiday Drive Through: The village will sponsor an event, beginning at the Cannon Park Community Center, on Dec. 4 from 5-8:30 p.m. for holiday fun. This drive through event will allow families to view Christmas scenes on display, pick up a treat bag for each child, and drop off letters to Santa.
• A Village Christmas: Downtown businesses will hold an open house with special promotions and giveaways on Dec. 11 from 5-8 p.m. Holiday music will set the scene and Santa will be present for everyone to drop off Christmas lists.
For more information on these events, visit www.vopnc.org/christmas2020.
