Pinehurst’s proposed $27.1 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year earmarks more than $5 million for significant capital projects and improvements across the village.

Jeff Sanborn, manager of Pinehurst, shared an overview of the spending plan with members of the Village Council on Tuesday. The most expensive item on the list is a $1.2 million project to install synthetic turf on the field at Cannon Park.

The budget also allocates $1 million for improvements to Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives, which the village assumed ownership of in April. Other major expenses include:

• $400,000 to build pedestrian walkways;

• $355,000 for stormwater drainage projects;

• $350,000 to acquire land for the proposed relocation of the village’s public services complex;

• $245,000 to buy a new garbage truck;

• $200,000 for street improvements.

Under the proposed budget, residents would see a slight reduction in their property taxes. The budget calls for a property tax rate of 31 cents per $100 of valuation, down from the current rate of 31.5 cents.

That’s a reversal from the five-year plan adopted by the village council in 2021, which called for a half-cent increase in taxes. Sanborn said the new recommendation is based on the latest sales tax projections from the state.

Pinehurst has long had the lowest tax rate of any municipality in Moore County. If the reduced rate is adopted, the owner of a $400,000 home would pay $3,280 a year in local and county taxes.

Property taxes are the village's largest revenue stream, accounting for 45 percent of the village’s projected revenues in the coming fiscal year.

The budget also funds two new patrol officer positions for the Pinehurst Police Department. According to Sanborn’s presentation, the additional officers are needed to serve the village’s growing population.

Members of the council are expected to go through the proposed budget during a pair of meetings on Monday and Wednesday. Residents will be invited to share their thoughts on the budget during a public hearing on May 24.

The council could adopt the budget as early as its regular meeting on June 14.

