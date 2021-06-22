A Pinehurst stockbroker has been barred by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for making unsuitable investment recommendations to elderly customers.
Mercer Hicks III recommended several “high-risk, illiquid investments” to five women from June 2014 to July 2017, according to the written summary of a disciplinary hearing held by FINRA in May. Most of the customers were in their 80s and “not financially sophisticated,” the regulator said.
The women invested nearly $665,000 based on recommendations from Hicks, who netted more than $38,800 in commissions. He has been ordered to disgorge the “ill-gotten gains” to FINRA and must also pay over $7,600 in costs associated with the disciplinary hearing.
FINRA began investigating Hicks after the nephew of a 90-year-old Whispering Pines woman contacted the organization with concerns about two non-traded Real Estate Investment Trusts that his aunt had invested in. These products differ from publicly traded REITs, which can be bought and sold with relative ease on a stock exchange.
When the nephew tried to sell shares of the non-traded REITs to help pay for his aunt’s nursing home care, he learned that her $50,400 investments could not be easily converted into cash. An investment in a non-traded REIT can take more than 10 years to become liquid, according to FINRA.
A FINRA examiner later determined that Hicks had made similar recommendations to three other senior women in Pinehurst, where he worked at a branch of the brokerage firm Southeast Investments, and to a woman in Burlington.
Three of the customers, whose full names were not released by FINRA, lived in long-term care facilities. One of them died in 2019.
In its disciplinary ruling, FINRA wrote that Hicks, a veteran broker with 48 years of experience, had a “seriously flawed” understanding of the risky investments he was recommending. He told investigators he had read only a few pages of the prospectus for a non-traded REIT and assumed that his customers would receive an “annual income of 6 percent of their investment.”
Still, FINRA concluded that Hicks’ “lack of intent to harm his customers is not a relevant mitigating factor.”
“It does not reduce the weight of the aggravating factor of the advanced ages of the customers, which we must consider,” FINRA wrote, adding that Hicks’ recommendations established a “clear pattern” of misconduct. “It does not erase the fact that Hicks’ misconduct, even if he did not intend it, harmed his customers.”
The regulator said that Hicks used the “directories of residents of retirement communities in and around Southern Pines to identify potential customers and then to introduce himself to them by making cold calls.”
Following FINRA’s decision to bar him from the industry, lawyers in New York, Florida and other states made online posts offering free legal consultation to his former customers.
Hicks was dismissed by two brokerage firms for policy violations before he joined Southeast Investments in 2014, according to FINRA’s website. A spokesperson for Southeast Investments did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Tuesday.
(1) comment
I encourage everyone who uses a financial advisor to check them out here:
https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/
Mr Hicks has a long record, I would never have used him. Preying on the elderly or those that don't understand investments is unforgiveable.
