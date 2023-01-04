Pinehurst New Course.1 (2).jpg

An aerial view of the property where Pinehurst Course No. 10 will be built beginning later this month. The completion date is set for before the 2024 U.S. Open returning to Pinehurst No. 2.

 Pinehurst Resort

Pinehurst Resort will break ground on its first new golf course in nearly three decades this month, and it will be designed by Tom Doak, one of the most respected and decorated golf course architects of the modern era.

Located four miles south of the main resort clubhouse, Doak’s 18-hole routing is expected to open late spring of 2024, coinciding with the return of the U.S. Open to Pinehurst No. 2. The new course – the resort’s 10th – will incorporate rugged dunes mined at the turn of the 20th century accented by native sand and wiregrass. With natural ridgelines, intriguing landforms, towering longleaf pines, streams and ponds, Doak envisions a course that complements the resort’s other courses through its contrasts.

Tom Doak.horz2.jpg

Tom Doak, one of the most respected and decorated golf course architects of the modern era, will design Pinehurst Resort's 10th course, the first since Course No. 8 was constructed in the late 1990s.
The Pit Golf Course 08.JPG

The site where The Pit Golf Links was once located has sat idle since the course closed 12 years ago. Pinehurst Resort purchased the club in 2011, and will construct its 10th course on the property.
The Pit Golf Course 01.JPG

The site where The Pit Golf Links was once located has sat idle since the course closed 12 years ago. Pinehurst Resort purchased the club in 2011, and will construct its 10th course on the property. 
The Pit Golf Course 09.JPG

Heavy machinery sits on the property where Pinehurst Resort plans to construct Course No. 10 starting later this month.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days