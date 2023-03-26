The Village of Pinehurst began work Monday executing a new Downtown Amenity Plan. The initial phase of the plan starts with a complete overhaul of the landscaped areas in downtown and is expected to take a few weeks.
Contracted crews will demolish the old, landscaped areas by removing and, in some cases, transferring current plants and shrubs to other areas of the village. New irrigation will also be reconfigured for the new plantings.
“Enhancing the appearance of our downtown area is a priority of our council and senior leadership,” said Assistant Village Manager Jeff Batton. “This landscape refresh is a welcome transition into spring.”
Village staff consulted with a landscape architect, used the Village Planting Guide, received feedback from key stakeholders and members of the Beautification Committee to select a mostly native landscape to give the downtown area a refresh.
During the work, village staff remind residents to be aware while navigating the downtown area.
“While we do not expect any road closures or impacts to parking areas, we do ask that drivers pay particular attention while in the area of workers,” said Batton.
Future work on the Downtown Amenity Plan will take place later this year and includes additional benches, bicycle racks, new vehicular wayfinding signage for public parking, new trash receptacles and new lighting features. The council has allocated around $200,000 to fund the refresh.
For more information on the Downtown Amenity Plan, visit vopnc.org or call (910) 295-1900.
