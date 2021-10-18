In terms of their professional background, the four candidates vying for two seats on Pinehurst’s Village Council offer residents a diverse selection when they cast ballots in the upcoming municipal election.
Alongside incumbent Kevin Drum, a trio of newcomers to village politics bring experience in military leadership, federal government and national political advocacy. Those candidates: Jeffrey Morgan, Patrick Pizzella and Emily Stack.
In addition to Drum’s seat, voters will also fill the slot being vacated by Judy Davis, who is not seeking re-election after one term. The two candidates elected will serve four-year terms and help lead the village through the next phase of implementing Pinehurst’s 2019 comprehensive land use plan, including setting guidelines for the future development of the Rattlesnake Trail and N.C. 5 corridors. The new council members will also help oversee Pinehurst’s recent acquisition and transition of Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives.
Below are brief capsules of each candidate, listed alphabetically.
Kevin Drum
Drum, the son of a golf writer, spent his teen years in Pinehurst before heading off to the University of South Carolina and starting his marketing and public relations career. He returned to Pinehurst full-time in 2012 and moved Drum Media Group into the village center.
A few years later, he bought a bankrupt restaurant near his office and reinvented it as The Drum and Quill tavern. That was around the same time he got involved with the village, first on a committee dedicated to revitalizing the village center, then the planning and zoning board.
“My town was dying. It was 2014, just after the U.S. Open,” Drum said. “It was like a hangover, I don’t know how to explain it. Like, everyone counted on the U.S. Open to save business.” Drum was elected in 2017 after a failed bid two years earlier.
Even with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the council has a lot to show for its work in the last four years: the new comprehensive land use plan approved in 2019 after two years of discussions; construction of the Cannon Park Community Center and opening in early 2020; and negotiations to bring the U.S. Golf Association’s second headquarters — plus the resort’s complementary new hotel project — to the village by 2024.
But the resolution of the Village Council’s extensive deliberations on whether to take over Given Memorial Library or establish a new public library elsewhere are a point of personal pride for Drum, who feared for the fate of the iconic Given building on the Village Green.
Drum is seeking re-election in part to help manage the eventual renovation and expansion of the library building. The bulk of that work is planned to begin after the 2024 U.S. Open. Drum was an ardent advocate of assuming the library and archives — and its building — into the village rather than build anew elsewhere.
“Now it’s our baby and I need to make sure the investment happens,” he said. “I’ve found that when you spend two years of your life on (the comp plan) and a year of your life on the USGA, I only had a year of real impact and I’ve been unable to accomplish the things that I wanted to accomplish.”
If re-elected, he plans to continue a “regional” approach to relieving some of the growth pressures within the village, especially traffic.
Chief among his priorities are internal transportation plans, including pedestrian, bicycle and golf cart traffic, connecting all Pinehurst neighborhoods.
“I don’t want us to go back to being a Pinehurst that only thinks in this little round one-mile area,” Drum said. “I want to protect by being actively involved. I think the only way to protect is to manage everything: manage growth. Because growth is happening all around us, it’s here whether it’s in our municipality or not. So the way to fix our roads is not to stop anything from happening ever again.”
Jeffrey Morgan
Morgan, a physician and retired Army colonel, is an Asheboro native with an international resume. Thanks to his father’s job with Goodyear’s international branch, Morgan didn’t live in the United States full-time until the age of 14.
He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point as an infantry officer and later qualified as a paratrooper. Morgan deployed with the 101st Airborne Division during Operation Desert Storm before leaving the Army briefly to attend medical school. He is trained as an orthopedist and still actively practices.
Morgan’s Army career moved toward medical administration, including a stint as the chief medical officer for the Army Special Forces command, once he earned an MBA from Duke in health sector management. That career brought Morgan and his wife to Pinehurst in 2012.
“By 2013 we had made the decision that no matter where we go in the Army, we’re coming back here,” Morgan said.
He retired from the military in 2017 but still oversees the care of 75,000 veterans in 19 North Carolina counties as chief of staff of the Fayetteville VA Coastal Healthcare System.
Morgan decided to run for Village Council when Davis announced that she would not run again. He’s the current Arts Council of Moore County board president and previously led the board of directors at Friend to Friend.
“There’s a couple things that are happening on the Village Council that I think I can assist with. I think my leadership style is one where I’m very pragmatic, I’m very independent-thinking,” Morgan said.
If elected, Morgan says he would bring a “common sense” approach to governing and to establishing working relationships beyond Pinehurst’s limits: with the leaders of adjacent towns, county leaders and state representatives.
“An implied task for the Village Council is to be ambassadors for Pinehurst, to be able to engage with these other leaders and to be able to work with them and solve some of our problems,” Morgan said.
“Quite frankly, we don’t control Highway 5, we don't control 15-501, but it’s right in our backyard. It does have an effect on us. So how are we trying to evoke change for our community with different resources we don’t necessarily own?
“The way you do that is by being a diplomat and going out and talking to people and saying, ‘How can we solve these problems?’”
Morgan doesn’t plan to treat the office as a full-time job, instead employing the expertise of Pinehurst’s manager and staff plus subject matter experts. When it comes to new development and rezoning, he’ll view those proposals through the lens of the best fit for the village.
“We have a lot of power in that regard as to what comes in or what doesn’t come in. … I don’t want a big manufacturing facility. It does not fit,” he said. “When we talk about the USGA, okay, I see a fit. We’ve got a pretty famous golf course sitting right over there. So what do we have and what do we need to leverage? We have a beautiful place. I want to keep it beautiful.”
Patrick Pizzella
Best known as the U.S. Department of Labor’s deputy secretary under President Donald Trump’s administration, Patrick Pizzella is seeking elected office for the first time.
Pizzella grew up in New Rochelle, New York. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and went on to work for Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign, springboarding a 28-year career in federal government.
His tenure as deputy labor secretary included nine weeks as acting secretary in 2019. Pizzella was originally nominated to the position of Assistant Secretary of Labor for Administration and Management by President George W. Bush in 2001. He spent two years on the Federal Labor Relations Authority during the Obama administration.
Golf and the easy accessibility to Washington, D.C. on long weekends drove Pizzella’s move to Pinehurst in 2012.
He didn’t find himself getting involved in local affairs until 2016, when he contributed to opposition of the Greens at Arboretum apartments on McCaskill Road.
“I did speak out on that and got involved with folks who thought the process was not well-handled. Nobody remains on the council from that era. That triggered my interest in local government,” said Pizzella.
“I thought this is a nice sleepy town. What possibly can go on, arguments over tee times? Then I went to one meeting and I recognized the similarity to how some meetings are run in Washington.”
Pizzella is now campaigning on what he terms a “tap the brakes” approach toward new development. He said that proposed projects should be considered in the context of other approved development and congruity with the existing area.
“One of the things I’ve learned in public policy is that, when you elect someone at a certain time, you’re electing them really for their judgment and their knowledge and skills because in the future when they’re still in that office you don’t know what issue is going to come before them. Where was COVID-19 two years ago?” he said.
“I look through the lens of what will be the impact on the quality of life of Pinehurst residents.”
But to that end, he has little faith in the Village Council’s ongoing attempt to predict and influence development in the Pinehurst South and Village Place areas through small area planning.
“I’m not a big believer in plotting 50 years from now, and there’s not a good track record for 50 years of plotting,” said Pizzella.
“I have a healthy skepticism of these aspirational studies that are supposed to tell us in Pinehurst what’s the best route to take, and they’re being organized by people outside of Pinehurst. It’s always interesting to listen to them. I just don’t know if we should be paying for them.”
If elected, he’ll move to add the cost of consultant-prepared studies to the cover of the resulting reports, and to limit consulting work outside of the public safety arena to North Carolina-based firms.
“I don’t think we really need to go to Chicago or Boston to get advice on some local issue which, when they’re through, they don’t have skin in the game,” Pizzella said.
He said that, if elected, he would also support adding a provision for the recall of sitting council members to Pinehurst’s charter. Aberdeen, Foxfire, and Pinebluff have similar language in their charters, but when the issue last came up in 2017, the Village Council expressed little interest.
Emily Stack
Easily the youngest candidate to run for office in Pinehurst in recent years, Emily Stack is a Lee County native who found herself moving to Pinehurst at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stack spent four years working in grassroots organizing for FreedomWorks, a Washington, D.C.-based conservative advocacy nonprofit, after graduating from UNC-Greensboro in 2016. But in the spring of 2020 she got out of the city and bought “a little fixer-upper” in Village Acres.
“I was rediscovering the Pinehurst/Southern Pines area while they were also trying to rediscover how they were going to do things,” she recalled. “It was a very interesting time.”
She now works as a freelance marketing and graphic design consultant, with clients that include the National Athletic Village in Southern Pines and Agora bakery in Pinehurst. Since moving back to North Carolina, Stack has been elected vice-chair of the N.C. Federation of Young Republicans and started a Young Republicans group in the Sandhills in an effort to engage younger voters.
“It is local and I think local is where most politics should be involved and where most people should be involved, because if you don’t have a say on the local level do you really have a say on the larger level?” she said. “That’s always been my biggest belief: local government is where it starts.”
Village Council is a nonpartisan office, one that Stack hopes to use to promote the interest of small businesses in an environment of responsible growth.
“We want to keep the vibe that is Pinehurst: beautiful, historic,” she said.
Parking in and near the village center is a prevalent concern for businesses located there, particularly during special events. Stack said that, if elected, she’ll reconcile the need for costly projects like a parking deck, potentially underground, with her fiscally conservative principles by exploring partnerships with private entities who also stand to benefit.
“There’s potential to not even have the town be the one that has to pay for it. We could even incentivize maybe one of the bigger local businesses like the USGA to do it,” she said.
“You don’t always have to resort to taxpayers paying more money for things; some things can be a compromise between other businesses.”
Pinehurst’s budget will begin to contend with other significant capital projects in the next five years: building a third fire station; relocating its public works department to property near the harness track; developing the West Pinehurst Community Park; and expanding Given Memorial Library.
Stack is enthusiastic about the future library expansion but feels that the preservation of Pinehurst’s Historic Landmark District should remain a priority. The National Park Service is currently evaluating the district’s integrity compared to when it was established in 1996. The prospect of additional building on the Village Green has strained that relationship in the past.
When it comes to historic guidelines, Stack said that upcoming revision of development standards for the historic district should tailor those rules to be consistently applied, and set clear standards for how they define “congruity” with Pinehurst’s historic character.
“If you’re going to have guidelines, restrictions and codes you need to stick to them,” she said. “You can’t just kind of pick and choose when you want to use them. Just be consistent, otherwise you change them.”
All four candidates have agreed to appear in a candidate forum organized by the Pinehurst Civic Club and League of Women Voters of Moore County on Tuesday. The forum will begin at 7 p.m. in Village Hall.
