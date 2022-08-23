Pinehurst is asking local business owners to cooperate with an effort to reserve more than 20 downtown parking spaces for visiting shoppers and diners.
In a letter sent to members of the downtown business community on Tuesday, Mayor John Strickland noted that the village first began setting aside parking spaces “specifically for retail and restaurant customers” as a way to assist establishments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The village, he wrote, has now “decided to continue and improve that program, effective immediately.”
“In the next two weeks, permanent and revised signage will be installed in the core Village in twenty-two parking spaces,” said Strickland, adding that the spaces account for less than 10 percent of the area’s parking spots. “The location of these spaces has been selected in order to provide designated parking on each of our three main streets.
“We are asking you as a business owner, merchant, manager, or property owner to embrace this parking effort by requiring your employees and tenants to not park in front of business locations or in the newly marked spaces.”
Employees of downtown businesses are being encouraged to park in one of the public lots near Pine Crest Inn, Tufts Park or the Maples Building. Workers should have little difficulty finding a parking space within “a three-minute walk to Village businesses,” according to Strickland.
“By cooperating with this simple and logical request, you will be supporting your own business as well as that of your business neighbor,” he wrote. “That effort will ensure that businesses in the core village will prosper.”
In a separate parking-related matter, the village council recently approved a zoning amendment that clears the way for Pinehurst Resort and Country Club to build a parking garage on Carolina Vista Drive.
The area was previously approved for “privately owned surface parking to accommodate recreational facilities (golfing, tennis, pool complex, etc.) and [a] clubhouse.” The new zoning, unanimously approved by the council following a public hearing on July 26, allows for the addition of a two-level parking facility.
The proposed facility will include a subterranean level with space for 156 vehicles, while the above-ground level would accommodate 148 vehicles. The site, which is accessible from the Carolina vista Traffic Circle, is already used for surface parking.
About 123 of the site’s existing parking spaces would be retained, providing a total of 504 spaces. The garage is expected to be used by guests of the proposed Lodge at Pinehurst, a boutique hotel that was originally set to begin construction this year but was delayed because of rising material costs and supply-chain issues.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
