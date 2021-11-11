Plans for a 40-home subdivision surrounding the historic Hollycrest estate off Linden Road cleared Pinehurst’s Village Council in the developer’s first presentation on Tuesday.
Ken Bass of Bass Design and Development applied to have the project approved on behalf of landowner HEK Management. Plans lay out four new streets from Hollycrest Drive in addition to Keswick Drive, which was installed in the late 1980s and leads to three homes that were built around the same time.
Residents from two of those homes, as well as two residents on the edge of the Lake Pinehurst area whose yards border the currently wooded area, spoke during Tuesday’s public hearing on the preliminary plat with concerns about added traffic, stormwater management and whether the new homes will complement or detract from the historic home at the center of the proposed development.
The 1916 Georgian manor house offers a link to Pinehurst’s history. It was built by Walter Hines Page, a journalist and publisher who served as U.S. Ambassador to England from 1913 to 1918, a few years before his death. Page’s father founded the town of Cary and in 1883 built a railroad line to haul logs to Southern Pines. That line helped spur growth in the region, including Pinehurst’s development as a resort area.
“This property remains to be one of the prime and really nice properties in Pinehurst that can be developed, so there is concern, and interest may be a better way to put it, that what happens there now in this new plan is consistent with the rest of Pinehurst,” said Mayor John Strickland.
Bass’ proposed development is consistent with the 40-acre property’s existing R15 zoning, which covers medium-density residential development. So the Village Council’s decision on Tuesday was more of an administrative approval.
The property is currently in Pinehurst’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, but the developer is considering requesting annexation into the village proper. Lots will range from 25,000 to 38,000 square feet. That’s well above the 15,000 square foot minimum allowed under the current zoning and works out to about one home per acre across the development.
Bass said that plans are for the lots to be sold to Homes by Dickerson of Raleigh, which has built in the Pinehurst National neighborhood previously, and that the anticipated sales price for each home will be over $500,000. The homes themselves will range from 2,600 to 3,400 square feet. Six of them will be on Keswick Drive interspersed with the three existing homes.
“I’m not going to say they’re going to look just like the other three on Keswick, but we’ll try to integrate as much as we can with those while we blend in with the rest of the neighborhood,” said Bass.
“I’m not sure that those three are what you would see in the village of Pinehurst anyway, so it would be possibly transitional on that street.”
Of the four new streets proposed, three would only be accessible via Hollycrest Drive and one would form a new connection to Linden Road southwest of the current Hollycrest intersection. Plans include a 40-foot open buffer space around the perimeter of the development between the existing residential lots in the area of Pine Vista and Sugar Pine Drive.
Council members unanimously approved the preliminary plat on Tuesday after about 90 minutes of discussion and review.
“The number of lots that are being laid out here, 40, is about half of what you might have put in if you’d gone with a special intensity allocation request, and I do appreciate that,” said Councilmember Jane Hogeman.
“I also appreciate the 40-foot buffer, which is not a requirement in the PDO, which is proposed around the perimeter of the tract. I hope everyone understands that this is actually a much less dense development than might have been proposed otherwise.”
West Pinehurst Park
In other business on Tuesday, the Village Council approved a new conceptual master plan for amenities at the West Pinehurst Community Park by a 5-1 vote.
The 75-acre park on Chicken Plant Road currently features a disc golf course and walking trail. The new master plan would add three multipurpose athletic fields, parking, restrooms and shelters, a playground, two acres of dog parks and walking paths.
McAdams Company, the consultants Pinehurst hired earlier this year to survey the community and help develop the plan, estimate that it would cost $5.4 million to build out over two phases.
Hogeman, who cast the sole vote against adopting the plan, said that Pinehurst has too many competing building priorities — a new fire station, relocating public works, expanding the library once the village takes it over — to seriously consider spending that kind of money on the park in the foreseeable future.
She also pointed out that the village’s regular resident surveys reflect a generally high level of resident satisfaction with Pinehurst’s existing recreational programs and facilities, and said that the park plans are “mushrooming far beyond the demand the public has expressed.”
“With this big of a disconnect between what the public wants and what the staff wants, I think we need to have a much better handle on where we are,” she said.
But Pinehurst’s parks and recreation staff report that they saw consistent year-over-year increases in facility use even before COVID-19 pushed more people into outdoor activities.
Pinehurst has owned most of the Chicken Plant Road property for 20 years, and purchased another seven-acre parcel earlier this year for $182,000. The village’s most recent parks and recreation master plan in 2011 is due for revisiting in the next year.
Strickland agreed that actual investments in the park should come a few years down the road, but supported adopting the plan as a blueprint — even for future councils as they work elements of it into their annual budgets.
“I do think that some of the issues we face in other areas, as Jane has pointed out, are going to be much higher on my priority list than doing basically anything at West Pinehurst Park in the near future, because I think we have some other pressing needs,” he said.
“I’m not saying we should act because it’s been 20 years; I’m saying if we’re going to act, this is a master plan that has enough coverage in it of unique issues and unique ideas that could probably sustain us if we pick and choose carefully and look at other options for using existing spaces and existing facilities rather than always doing new.”
Mark Wagner, Pinehurst’s parks and recreation director, said that utilities, parking and lighting infrastructure should be the first things installed. After that, one of the multipurpose ball fields would offer relief to areas at Cannon Park and the Pinehurst Harness Track that have been pressed into use due to demand.
Installing synthetic turf would maximize use of fields at the new park, at about twice the cost per square foot of natural grass. That will be a discussion for the council when they’re more prepared to start building.
“We just approved a new subdivision tonight, 40 homes. These are going to be over half a million dollars, and they’re expecting families to be there. I’m sure in Pinewild you’ve got a lot more school buses than you used to have,” said Councilmember Judy Davis. “All across the village landscape, there’s more and more children and more and more people that will use these athletic fields, and I think we do need to be respectful of where they are.”
