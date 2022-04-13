The Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance regulating the types of flags and banners that can be flown on village property.
Kelly Chance, clerk for the village, said the policy ensures that only the U.S. flag and the state flag for North Carolina will be displayed on Pinehurst-owned facilities “with a couple exceptions.”
According to Chance, the Pinehurst Fire Department will be allowed to fly an additional, commemorative flag in observance of National Fire Prevention Week, which runs annually during the week of Oct. 9. The Pinehurst Police Department, she said, will be allowed to display a commemorative, “thin blue line” flag for Peace Officers Memorial Week, which is held each May.
Chance said flags honoring American prisoners of war can be permanently flown below Old Glory at Memorial Park.
In addition to flags, the ordinance addresses banners displayed on village-owned posts. The newly approved policy states that “banners and wreaths celebrating special events or occasions may be placed on decorative lamp posts so long as the event is directly sponsored or co-sponsored by the Village of Pinehurst.”
The cost of printing the banners, Chance said, will fall on the event’s organizers. The organizers must also pay for the “installation and take-down of the banners,” she said.
Additional coverage of Tuesday’s council meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com and in the newspaper.
