The Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday decided to move forward with a list of goals that will help guide “potential policy responses” to the divisive issue of short-term home rentals.
For over an hour, the council deliberated on 11 “objectives and indicators of success” provided by Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for Pinehurst. The overarching goal, Burich said, is to “maintain the quality of life in our residential neighborhoods and ensure that the impact of short-term rental properties is as similar as is practically possible to the impact of long-term residential properties.”
Members of the council have for years heard complaints from residents about noise, litter and other nuisances related to the growing number of rental properties in the village. Data shared by Burich showed there are currently at least 368 short-term rental units in Pinehurst, a 75-percent increase from 2020.
In a written comment submitted to the council ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, resident Jeffrey Heintz said he believes short-term rentals are the “most serious and immediate” issue faced by the village.
“It is indisputable that STRs impair surrounding property values, and degrade the character and sense of community in a neighborhood,” Heintz wrote, adding that “even if an STR is clean, well-managed and unintrusive it is still entirely inconsistent with the concept of a single-family residential neighborhood.”
On the other side of the debate are residents like Steve Saye, who has been renting out properties in Pinehurst for the past 16 years. Addressing the council, he contended that short-term rentals are essential to the village’s status as a golf destination.
“This area couldn’t host the U.S. Kids Golf Championship or U.S. Opens without short-term rentals,” Saye said. “This is a resort community. In order for the resort and golf courses to be successful, they need to have it.”
That need is likely to increase leading up to the back-to-back U.S. Open and Women’s Open golf championships at Pinehurst Resort in 2029. About 340,000 people visited the village when the championships were last held at the resort in 2014.
Burich said Tuesday’s discussion was the “starting point” for a process that may eventually lead to regulations on short-term rentals. Such regulations would be informed by the approved list of policy objectives, which was modified several times with feedback from the council.
The final list includes the following goals:
• Traditional neighborhoods remain predominantly occupied by long-term residents and don’t create the appearance or “feel” of tourist destinations.
• Short-term rental uses do not adversely impact property values in neighborhoods.
• Short-term rental properties are not used as “party houses” or for large events.
• Any regulation, or non-regulation, of short-term rentals minimizes the negative impact of short-term rentals on the quality of life of other residents in neighborhoods.
• Short-term rental properties do not have occupancy numbers that exceed what is appropriate for the size of the house and parking spaces included on the property.
• Overnight parking for short-term rental properties does not significantly congest residential streets.
• Short-term rental properties are not modified in ways that make them less suitable for future use as traditional residential properties.
• Minimize public nuisance behaviors such as noise and trash that are often associated with short-term rentals without creating significant additional work for police and code enforcement staff.
• Help to ensure safety of short-term renters.
• To the extent possible, regulation of short-term rentals is accomplished through standards that apply to the whole community, understanding that some restrictions will only apply to short-term rentals.
• Reduce tensions between short-term rental property owners and their neighbors.
Jeff Sanborn, manager of the village, said the next step will be providing the council with an “outline of approaches” to achieve the objectives. That outline is expected to take several weeks to complete.
A June 2020 incident on Magnolia Road is often cited as Exhibit A in the case against short-term rentals. Police responded that night to numerous reports of loud music, illegal drugs and property damage in connection with a party attended by about 75 people at a rental home, a violation of the statewide gathering restrictions in place at the time to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
But that incident was an “outlier,” according to Sanborn. He said Pinehurst has seen “ebbs and flows of comments of concern and demands to take action from various elements of our community” over the past several years.
“In most cases, there wasn’t any real clear evidence of the problem,” Sanborn said in a phone interview earlier this month, adding that an analysis of rental-related complaints filed with the Pinehurst Police Department showed that “there really wasn’t any evidence to back up the concern.”
Phil Werz, president and CEO of the Pinehurst-Southern Pines-Aberdeen Convention Visitors Bureau, said in an interview, recently told The Pilot that Pinehurst is among the "fastest growing short-term rental markets in the entire country.” The growth, he said, has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, with many visitors viewing short-term rentals as a safer alternative to hotels.
“I think the pandemic is driving a lot of it because of safety precautions and things like that,” Werz said. “When people started traveling again, a lot of them found Airbnb and Vrbo to be a really good option because they don’t have to stay in a hotel with a lot of other people around.”
According to Werz, the short-term rental market is also seen as a smart investment for part-time residents whose homes would otherwise sit vacant for large chunks of the year. Data presented Tuesday by Burich showed that the median nightly rate for a short-term rental in Pinehurst is $204, up from $150 in 2020.
