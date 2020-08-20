Pinehurst’s leaders are starting work on revisions to the village’s noise regulations in the hope of preventing a recurrence of a disruptive social event at a home in the village center earlier this summer.
Village staff presented a set of proposed ordinance changes last week. They would replace general language with strict limits on decibel levels audible from residential property.
“We have identified clearer thresholds, which isn’t necessarily more stringent but it’s more enforceable because it’s more clear,” said Village Manager Jeff Sanborn.
“Unreasonably loud” parties aren’t a common occurrence in the heart of Pinehurst, but what happened in late June at a home on Magnolia Road has the village considering not only more specific regulations but how to penalize all of the parties responsible.
That incident, at a property well-known as a short-term rental, resulted in numerous complaints from neighbors about loud music, the use of illegal drugs and property damage. About 75 people attended at the invitation of the renter, who sold tickets and brought in a professional DJ. Complaints began around 4 p.m. that day, and the party didn’t disperse until after 10 p.m.
As proposed last week, the strengthened rules would apply to noise created by music –– whether live or stereo –– business and recreational activities in residential areas. Construction activities would be exempt.
“I made the change here recognizing the fact that what was really happening on that property where this party occurred is it was also business activity,” Sanborn said. “Not only was it sound amplification, but they were selling tickets to come in and consume alcohol and have a good time, so it really was a business operation which is in violation of our code anyway.”
Noise levels would be limited to less than 40 decibels between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., and under 55 decibels at other times.
Loud noise would have to be recorded for at least 10 seconds continuously to qualify as a violation, or if intermittent, be recorded at least 15 times in a 60 second period.
Sanborn said that the proposal is based on World Health Organization guidelines.
Council members had few objections to the proposed noise limits, though Council member Kevin Drum clarified that village-permitted events like Live After Five will be exempt from these rules when they’re back on the calendar.
“I think what probably is going to happen if we pass a more stringent noise ordinances is there are going to be a couple of party palaces that get called out, and they’re going to get raked over the coals and they’re going to kick and scream and squawk and everything,” said Councilwoman Jane Hogeman. “After that, people are going to realize: don’t mess with it.”
But the question of what penalties the new ordinance should enact, and how to identify who is responsible in the event of a fly-by-night rave set up on rented property, drew more debate.
The draft proposal Sanborn presented involved a $100 civil penalty – double the current fine for noise ordinance violations –– and the potential for misdemeanor charges. That dollar amount can’t be wildly out of proportion with other civil penalties imposed in Pinehurst, which go up to about $500.
“For the purposes of this and the issues it’s dealing with, I don’t think $500 is in excess. I think $50 is way too low,” Mayor John Strickland said.
Incidents at rented property would also count against the homeowner, even if they are offsite at the time.
“There's a provision to go after a property owner if there’s some sort of contractual relationship like a short-term rental,” said Sanborn.
Council members agreed that in those instances, police should pursue criminal charges against the party host or DJ in control of the volume. But the property owner, after one warning at the address, would likely be on the hook for civil penalties related to any future incidents in the next two years.
“I don’t know how you can charge somebody with a crime if they’re not on site,” said Councilwoman Lydia Boesch. “The police have to ascertain when they get there who’s responsible for this loud noise because that’s the person who can be held criminally liable.”
Drum predicted that might be a tall order for responding police officers, though.
“What if they say no one’s in charge, we’re just having fun, you want a beer?” he said. “You’ve got real police going out there, engaging, I’m trying to figure out what they’re supposed to do. They’re just supposed to stop the action, that’s probably it.”
The Village Council will continue discussion in future work sessions. In the meantime they’ve instructed staff to summarize the civil penalties now associated with various violations of Pinehurst’s municipal code and to come back with a revised set of penalties that give homeowners incentive to prevent their short-term renters from creating a public nuisance.
“I think it’s not unfair to put it on them. They’re the ones who are profiting from it and they’re in control of the situation,” said Hogeman.
