A select group of Moore County high school students are broadening their horizons through the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics this fall.
The state’s flagship public school for upperclassmen accepted five students from Pinecrest into its junior class: Matthew Goodman and Jonathan Sullivan into the residential school and Allison Salazar, Zoe Wall and Marco Wellener into its online dual enrollment program.
Just over an hour from Moore County in Durham, NCSSM has graduated nearly 9,000 students since former Governors James B. Hunt, Jr. and Terry Sanford and author John Ehle established the school in 1980. The school offers a no-cost avenue for ambitious high school students to immerse themselves in advanced study of the STEM fields, languages and humanities.
The school’s residential program enrolls 340 new juniors each year from more than 1,500 applicants.
From writing essays to requesting transcripts and teachers’ recommendations — and, of course, the suspenseful two-month wait for acceptance — the process offers a trial run for college applications in a few years.
Whether or not to apply was never a question for Jonathan Sullivan, whose sister Grace graduated from NCSSM in May. Even before the pandemic, Sullivan split his time as a middle school student between in-person and advanced online classes through the state’s virtual public school.
As a residential student at NCSSM, he’ll now trade speech and debate and robotics club at Pinecrest for his new school’s rocketry club and school-funded research projects.
“NCSSM is not only a great place academically that can improve your college resume, but it is a school where the students genuinely want to learn and work together, a trait owing to the application-based entry,” he said.
The residential program is structured on a trimester schedule, allowing students to take as many as 15 courses each academic year. The students there take full advantage of the opportunity to sample from the school’s variety of specialized classes.
At NCSSM, the course catalog includes the typical Advanced Placement math and science classes found at most public high schools, but they’re considered introductory level. Students also get to take things like combinatorics and game theory, sports kinesiology and galaxies and cosmology.
That’s just on the STEM side. Those interested in languages get to choose between Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese and Latin while students can round out their experience with classes in Shakespeare and Southern Studies, African Studies and the ethics of artificial intelligence.
It’s students' zest for learning about those and other topics that sets NCSSM apart from traditional schools, Sullivan said.
“If you go to NCSSM, you have to want to be there and be open to all that it holds,” he said. “Therefore, the people here are serious about academics and are interested in similar subjects, not just in terms of school but in popular culture.”
On the online side, the dual-enrollment program allows students to draw from the best of both worlds in a customized high school experience.
For Allison Salazar, that meant staying at Pinecrest, where she’s a member of the speech and debate team and a violinist in the advanced sinfonietta orchestra, while still accelerating her studies in public health.
“I really like my home high school and a lot of the relationships I’ve built here. I didn’t want to leave that,” she said.
"I’m so fortunate that they have this online program that lets you be part of their community and lets you be on another campus as well.”
This past summer Salazar was accepted into the NCSSM Summer Ventures program. Courses in epidemiology and statistics gave her a taste of what the school offers.
“I had never realized how much math is applied in public health and it was just so interesting. Now I’m looking to go into maybe statistical analysis of public health, which is a lot more specific that I’d thought of,” she said.
“You get to be challenged at a level that many applicants are at. NCSSM eases you into the things that you’re interested in and has introduced me to a lot more topics and careers that I wouldn’t have otherwise thought about.”
In retrospect, Salazar figures that just applying to NCSSM has prepared her to apply to private Northeastern universities next year. Attending will help her even more. The school’s residential class of 2020 included 76 National Merit Scholarship finalists. Between the classes of 2018-2020, 63 students enrolled at Ivy League universities.
Nearly half of the NCSSM faculty hold doctoral degrees. The rest have at least a master’s.
“You have nothing to lose during this application process and you learn so much about yourself while doing this,” she said.
“A common thing that comes up in this application is what is special about you. That's something that a lot of people don’t think about at their home high school. This process helps you learn more about yourself both academically and outside of academics.”
